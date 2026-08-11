Renewed hope as Bay woman goes public with fight for justice

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Aviwe Nkume, 22, is hoping for justice after her rape case was reopened

In a country grappling with the scourge of gender-based violence, Women’s Month has delivered a bittersweet breakthrough for a young Gqeberha resident, who has taken her fight for justice public.

Trauma, silence and alleged institutional failure have given way to renewed hope in the law for 22-year-old Aviwe Nkume, who alleges she was raped by a member of her community at the end of 2024.

Her case, which had been closed within weeks, has now been reopened.

Nkume’s story has ignited outrage and support, even as she faces the unsettling reality of appearing in court on a protection order obtained by her alleged attacker.

She gave The Herald permission to publish her name and photograph — she refused to feel ashamed and wanted to be a voice for other women in similar situations.

Nkume had reported the matter to the police in November 2024.

On December 3 of that year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.

Nkume said she went into a deep depression afterwards, hardly left her bedroom and started harming herself.

She said each time she would see her alleged attacker she would spiral.

In July, she took her story to social media and gender-based violence activists then reached out and her case was finally reopened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a rape case was initially reported on November 24 2024 at the Chatty police station.

At the time, the complainant was a 20‑year‑old woman who alleged that the incident had occurred at the Damascus farm area.

“The case was assigned to the Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit,” Gantana said.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the docket was submitted to the senior public prosecutor (SPP) for a decision on December 3 2024, and the SPP subsequently issued a nolle prosequi [unwilling to prosecute].

“On August 4 2026, the SPP requested the docket again.

“Consequently, the docket was reopened from the archives and submitted to the court on August 5.”

Though Nkume said she was happy with the recent progress, gender-based violence activists said the matter now needed to move with speed and they hoped to see the imminent arrest of the suspect.

Nkume has also been offered legal representation for when she appears in court on August 20 to respond to the protection order obtained by her alleged attacker following her social media posts.

“I never understood why the case was closed,” Nkume said.

“I was taken from the police station to Dora Nginza Hospital, where it was confirmed that I had been raped.

“But within three weeks the case was closed again.

“I was told there was not enough evidence.

“Now that it has been opened again I am relieved.

“At least now they are going to investigate it, which is what they should have done in the first place.”

Nkume, a member of the LGBTQI+ community, said the suspect would often invite her and her twin sister over to his house.

However, she said she had found this strange as he was quite a bit older than them.

On the day of the alleged incident, she said, a male friend had invited her to the suspect’s house for a braai and she decided to go because quite a few friends were going to be there.

However, she said she became uncomfortable when the suspect allegedly touched her thigh and asked her what gender she was interested in, to which she responded that his behaviour was inappropriate.

Later that evening, she accompanied the man to the shop to buy more meat as more people had joined the braai.

But she said he allegedly stopped in a bushy area and pulled her out of the car.

She said when she put up a fight, he allegedly assaulted her.

She said she blacked out at some stage.

“The next thing I remember was waking up at home between 7am and 8am on November 24.

“I do not know how I got home.

“When I got up to go to the bathroom, I noticed my tracksuit pants were dirty with mud and grass.

“There were also blood stains.”

Her panties were also off and hanging around her ankles.

In a state of panic, she called her mother.

She said that was when she realised she had been raped and broke down.

They immediately went to the Chatty police station and she was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Dora Nginza for an examination.

“I felt angry. I felt as though my dignity had been stripped.”

She claimed she had witnessed the police going to the suspect’s home to interview him but he was never arrested.

“He never went to court. Instead, I had to see him every day,” Nkume said.

After the case was closed, she started locking herself in her bedroom and cutting herself.

In 2025, she moved to Motherwell.

“I became very depressed, hated my body and had suicidal thoughts.”

In August 2025, she finally reached a turning point because she had been tired of living in the past and being angry at everyone.

Her mother had also asked her to move back home.

Nkume said she started listening to talks by American singer and songwriter Kevin Gates, who had opened up about his own childhood trauma.

On July 16, she decided to take her story to social media and on July 20 she was served with a protection order.

Nkume said what disappointed her most was how swiftly the law had come to her alleged rapist’s aid while she continued to wait for justice.

She hoped to one day be able to give talks at schools, particularly aimed at queer people.

“Daily, people contact me.

“Some say they have been raped three or four times.

“A protection order won’t stop me from telling my story or from mentioning his name.”

Among those who had reached out to Nkume was social activist Ntombozuko Jafta, who won the gender-based violence category for The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards in 2022.

Jafta said she became aware of Nkume’s story on July 30 when a friend tagged her on Facebook.

On August 3, she visited Nkume and her family to get an understanding of why the case had been closed.

She then put the family in contact with the Chatty police station commander to inquire about any new developments.

“The station commander assured us that the case would return to court,” Jafta said.

“I then called the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to assist us.

“On August 6, Aviwe called to say she had received an SMS informing her that the case had been reopened.

“I still want to know the real reason the case was closed within three weeks.

“If a complainant was able to identify the [alleged] culprit and rape tests were done, why was he not arrested?

“The law [allegedly] failed Aviwe dismally.

“If she had not taken this to social media, would anything have ever come of this case?

“How many other children are dying in silence?”

Gantana said the FCS unit was specially trained to handle rape cases.

“The SAPS is unable to disclose further details regarding this case to the media,” Gantana said.

“It must be emphasised that all cases are investigated on their own merits.

“In commemoration of Women’s Month, the SAPS in the Nelson Mandela Bay district is conducting numerous special operations and public engagements with communities, with the primary focus being on gender-based violence and domestic violence.

“Complainants who are dissatisfied with the investigation of their cases are advised to lodge a formal complaint at their nearest police station.

“Such complaints will be investigated by senior officers.”

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the case was now before the SPP for a decision.

Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive and lawyer Tania Koen said they would represent Nkume on August 20 to oppose the suspect’s application for a protection order.

She said according to statistics, 95% of rapes went unreported and she therefore commended Nkume for not giving up.

“Gender-based violence is a pandemic in our country,” Koen said.

“We must demand investigations and prosecutions that are thorough and where victims are treated with respect and dignity.

“The sad reality is that the SAPS faces a massive DNA backlog exceeding 140,000 cases, which severely undermines the criminal justice system and stalls prosecutions for gender-based violence for years.

“This not only delays justice for victims but also means perpetrators are roaming the streets and continue their assaults on other victims.

“I remind you of the matter of Andy Kawa where the backlog in the DNA results also delayed justice for her.

“The turnaround time is supposed to be 90 days.”

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