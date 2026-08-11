Widows fight stigma, isolation and financial hardship

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Many widows in the Eastern Cape are battling not only the grief of losing their husbands, but also stigma, isolation, financial hardship and, in some cases, accusations that they are responsible for the death of their spouse.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta highlighted the challenges facing widows, including harmful stereotypes which result in some bereaved women being labelled witches.

Fanta was speaking at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre in Motherwell, Gqeberha, on Tuesday at the commemoration of International Widows’ Day, observed to raise awareness of the hardships faced by widows worldwide.

Attended by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and more than 100 widows, the event was held under the theme “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”.

For many of the women present, the gathering was a rare acknowledgement of their struggles.

Funiswa Xunu, 62, of Motherwell, said she was grateful to learn that widows were still valued by society.

Her husband died in January 2021, but the pain of her loss was still palpable.

“It is rare to find the community caring about widows; that is why I am happy that there is this event today [Tuesday],” Xunu said.

She said her husband had been the breadwinner and she was left to support herself and her unemployed children after his death.

She claimed she faced hostility from her husband’s family, forcing her to distance herself from them.

“I was also afraid of crime, because our area is dangerous; they know homes where there are no husbands. Prayer kept me strong,” she said.

Xunu said she continued to struggle with sleepless nights and the emotional pain of losing her husband, who she described as her friend and confidant.

“I even stopped sleeping in our bed,” she said.

Nomonde Kulati, 61, also from Motherwell, said she attended the commemoration hoping to learn how to cope after losing her husband in 2018.

“We were just people [widows] who were looked down on; even when you would be walking, it would be as if you are not a person, because you do not have a husband any more.”

Kulati said widows also faced pressure from their children and disputes with in-laws over their husbands’ benefits.

“Challenges that face widows are not being treated well by their in-laws; they fight with you for the benefits of your husband.”

Fanta said the event was an opportunity to recognise the unique challenges widows faced and to advocate for their social and economic empowerment.

“Widows often find themselves in precarious situations following the loss of a spouse.

“They face multiple forms of adversity.”

Fanta said many widows experienced isolation after losing their partners and social networks.

The loss of a spouse could also have a profound financial impact.

She said widows often became the primary caregivers for children or other dependants while struggling without the income previously provided by their husbands.

Widows, particularly in rural and underserved communities, also faced barriers to health care, legal aid and social support.

Fanta said harmful cultural stereotypes could further marginalise widows, while many struggled to claim their inheritance or benefits because they lacked knowledge of legal processes.

She called on families to protect the family structure and communities to play an active role in supporting widows.

The Eastern Cape social development department, through its Special Programmes Unit, is hosting an Integrated Social Inclusion and Economic Empowerment Programme for Widows.

The department plans to work with organisations specialising in women’s rights and support services, as well as local authorities and community leaders.

Head of department Mzimkhulu Machemba said widows faced difficulties involving inheritance, pensions, tax and their role in families.

He said some women who had been traditionally married discovered after their husband’s death that he had also entered into legal marriages elsewhere, leaving the traditionally wedded wife without recognition.

Widows could also face unexpectedly high tax liabilities linked to pension payments.

“A lot of widows have tax debts as if it is a crime for her husband to die,” he said.

The department had brought in the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to educate widows about these issues.

The department would also offer widows vocational training and skills development programmes as well as information on budgeting, saving and financial planning.

Community development officer Bukelwa Yozo, who works on widows’ rights and women’s development in the Sarah Baartman district, said widows were often abused by their in-laws.

“Even their dignity feels stripped; some do not get invited to events after the husband dies,” Yozo said.

Nokuzola Dlanga, 64, of Zwelitsha in St Francis Bay, whose husband died in a car accident, said programmes run by Yozo had assisted her after his death.

Dlanga, who experienced mobility challenges after suffering a broken hip, said: “I would like to say to other widows, when you walk this journey, do not feel pity for yourself; ask God to give you a way to live.”

She said widows could use their skills to create an income, adding that she and other local women sold homemade items such as crocheted beanies.

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