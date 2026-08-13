What to do if you find a mermaid’s purse

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Algoa Bay Conservation co-founder Ronelle Friend and some of the mermaid purses collected

If you’ve always dreamed of finding a mermaid, you could do worse than keeping a “shark” eye out for her purse.

There will be no money inside but there’s bound to be a treasure chest of knowledge and understanding about the ocean.

That is the fun message from Algoa Bay Conservation, which has launched a citizen science project to study the strange mermaid’s purse, which is actually the egg case of certain sharks and skates.

Algoa Bay Conservation co-founder Ronelle Friend said the project was triggered by the organisation’s particular concern about the fate of the white shark.

A white skate mermaid's purse (Ronelle Friend)

“There are thought to be only 350 mature adult white sharks left along the eastern and southern coast of SA, with none off the Western Cape any more,” Friend said.

“There are several theories as to why this is happening, but one of the main contributors is thought to be the dwindling number of small sharks, which form an important part of what the white shark feeds on.

“So the more we can find out about our small sharks, the better.”

But how to go about doing that with a minimal budget and at the same time involving ordinary citizens?

Friend said the answer was, in fact, in plain sight.

“We had organised a July 18 Mandela Day cleanup of the coast between Pine Lodge and the Cape Recife Lighthouse with a group of about 50 people.

“While we were cleaning up, many became interested in the large number of mermaids’ purses scattered around.

“It was obviously related to the storm and spring tide surge we had just experienced but it was still remarkable.

“As we were counting and sorting them the next day, we realised this was a good way to assess the small shark population — so that was when the Mermaid’s Purse Citizen Science Project was launched.”

A dark shyshark mermaid's purse (Ronelle Friend)

Friend said the mermaid’s purse was a leathery, rectangular capsule, usually green, brown or black in colour.

“It contains the eggs of oviparous sharks and skates.

“Sometimes these eggs are eaten by fish or sea snails, but if not, they will hatch into a fully formed adult.

“The pouch has horn-like or elongated tendrils on each corner to anchor it to seaweed, rocks or the ocean floor.

“If you use your imagination, it looks like a purse that a mythical mermaid might have had in her possession.

“What is most important is this is a citizen science project, and anyone can get involved, from young to old.

“We are all building a database and over time we can understand species identification, geographical location, habitat characteristics, and possibly the effects of climate change on these creatures.”

She said an early analysis of the purses recorded so far showed evidence of at least five small sharks and two skates, with some differentiation between Gqeberha’s northeastern and southwestern beaches.

“But overall the species we’re seeing the most are the pyjama, puffadder and dark shysharks, and the white and twin-eyed skates.”

She said the large number of mermaids’ purses collected at Cape Recife on Mandela Day had obviously been an anomaly triggered by the extreme weather and sea conditions.

“That is why we need a study over an extended period of time.

“The aim is to keep this project going for three years, focusing first just on Algoa Bay and then extending it to other sections of the coast.”

She said the idea of the project was that anyone walking along the beach, rocks or coast should keep an eye open for mermaids’ purses.

“Photograph it, front and back, preferably with location on.

“Put a coin or keys next to it for scale, describe the habitat, investigate to see if they are intact, hatched or damaged, and forward the photo to us.”

She said this should be done via the Algoa Bay Conservation Group Facebook page, the Mermaid’s Purse Project on iNaturals, or WhatsApp to Friend at 083-636-1156.

“If it looks empty and you are on a public beach, you can collect it — but not in a marine protected area.”

Veteran Bay beachcomber and naturalist Johan Fourie said if the mermaid’s purse felt heavy, looked intact and even had some movement inside, it could have a live embryo inside.

“The best practice then is to gently place it back in a sheltered rock pool or as far up the beach as the high tide will reach,” he said.

“Don’t throw it deep into surf.”

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