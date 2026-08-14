Arts stalwart Lucouw honoured at NMB’s theatre complex

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Marian Lucouw was honoured during the opening of the 10th annual Women in Arts Manyano Festival when the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex's boardroom was named after her

A festival of female artistry celebrated its first standing ovation before the show even started during the opening of the Women in Arts Manyano Festival on Wednesday evening.

At least 100 people attended the festival opening at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) where the institute paid homage to Marian Lucouw by rechristening her name in the institution’s boardroom before a tearful crowd of loved ones.

The event opened the 10th anniversary celebration of Women in Arts Manyano Festival which will take place from August 24 to 29 at the theatre complex.

MBTC acting artistic programmes manager Sibabalwe Makeleni said the overview of the festival celebrated a decade in performing arts.

“As we celebrate 10 years of the festival, it carries a variety and diversity of productions — so everything from dance, theatre, screening of films, and fashion to music,” Makeleni said.

“There are different producers from all over the province who will be representing the province at large.

“In addition, we have a variety of programmes.

“We have the Women in Arts Manyano Imbadu as well where we will be reflecting on women in arts, looking back on the 70 years since the women’s march.

“There will be a discussion that reflects on past and present struggles of women, but zooming in to women in arts.”

The night paid special homage to Lucouw, 86, who has served the arts sector in Nelson Mandela Bay for the majority of her life and played a pioneering role in creating an inclusive theatre world post-apartheid at the MBTC (then the Opera House).

Lucouw provided the keynote address, honouring her former colleagues from her time in the institution, saying without their support the MBTC would never have reached the milestones it had.

“I must say a special thank you to my family, the Mandela Bay Development Agency, Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd for supporting the MBTC,” she said.

“I think in 2018 we were on the point of closing, because the Opera House just did not have any more money to continue.

“With paying their staff, running their programmes, we went to see the then mayor, who gave the Opera House R3.6m to get us out of the worst and keep the storm out.

“The Opera House was lucky to have staff who were loyal through all the hard times when we did not know where the next salary would come from.”

Lucouw said among her greatest success was getting chief executive Monde Ngonyama to accept his position in leading the institution.

“He has made no mistakes; this institution is now a national institution,” she said.

“I am very humbled by what has happened, when Ngonyama told me last week about his plans.

“I was really speechless and from the bottom of my heart I would like to thank him, to the council thank you so much, it is an honour and something that stays with me for the rest of my life.”

Ngonyama said it was between 2009 and 2010 when Lucouw invited him to her office at 11am, asking him: “Do you want this job?”

“We used to travel to Pretoria with Lucouw to meet the national department to argue for declaration and many other stories,” he recalled.

“I always refer to Lucouw as the true architect of the transformation of this institution.

“We are now done with the behind the scenes; we have to now take the institution to the people.

“We resolved what was symbolic of the role that Lucouw played.

“We are going to name the boardroom of this building after Marian Lucouw, so we want to celebrate Lucouw,” Ngonyama said.

Among those in attendance was Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“With the collaboration of national, provincial and the municipality, we have seen today and the 10 years being possible — it is good that we move forward as one,” Lobishe said.

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