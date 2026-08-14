Community members step up to save Plett festival

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Bitou residents have come together to prove that a contract will not get in the way of creativity and their sense of community.

Following the recent announcement that the Plett ARTS Festival would not take place this year, a number of passionate community members, artists, organisers and supporters have stepped forward to save the longstanding event.

While the Plett Tourism Association awaits clarity regarding the future of the local tourism service which is currently out on tender, the community has chosen not to let uncertainty bring the curtain down on the event.

Cindy Wilson-Trollip, festival director for the past 13 years, said the energy and support of the arts community had galvanised a plan of action, and the organisation and planning of the festival had commenced.

She said the Plett ARTS Festival would be presented in the same format as in previous years, drawing on the resources of Plett Tourism, but with minimal financial support.

“The decision to pause the festival was a really difficult one,” she said.

“The Plett Tourism mandate with the Bitou municipality expired on June 30, and although our doors are still open, we are operating with seriously restricted budgets and had to be realistic about what we could commit to, weighing up the measures of success.

“What has happened since that announcement has been remarkable. People have stepped forward and said, ‘We want this festival. We want to help make it happen.’”

She said the response had reinforced what the festival had always represented, “a celebration created not only for the community, but by the community itself”.

The festival will take place from September 25 to October 4, bringing together local artists, performers, venues, businesses, volunteers and supporters to create a programme that celebrates the depth of creative talent and cultural energy within Plettenberg Bay.

The call for artists’ participation in the festival and the programme will be live and open for booking on the Plett ARTS Festival website by August 25.

“The commitment is clear — the Plett ARTS Festival will continue with the collective commitment of a community that believes in the role of arts and culture in bringing people together,” Wilson-Trollip said.

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