‘Does Nelson Mandela Bay still want Premiership football?’

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After 12 years in Nelson Mandela Bay, Chippa United is questioning whether the city still wants Premiership football, as a renewal agreement with the municipality remains unresolved despite the new season being under way.

Soccer club chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi said the team’s anchor tenant agreement with the municipality should have been concluded before the new season started.

His question comes after a report to extend Chippa United Football Club’s anchor tenant agreement with the Mandela Bay Development Agency and the municipality was deferred last week.

The report also sought approval for a sponsorship fee of R6m a year for three years, subject to the metro’s logo appearing on the front of the players’ jerseys

Under the proposed new arrangement, the city would no longer pay the R7m annual relocation fee that formed part of the previous agreement.

However, councillors from the opposition noted comments from budget and treasury, warning that it could not support the sponsorship due to National Treasury guidance, a high court judgment and the absence of a legal opinion.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Mpengesi said the municipality had known well in advance that the agreement required renewal and was aware of National Treasury Circular 131 and its implications.

“Why, then, was the matter taken to council without the necessary legal and supply chain management issues having first been resolved?”

Mpengesi said the metro could not continue to be one-sided, accusing the municipality of repeatedly delaying its agreements and failing to treat professional football as a priority.

“Unfortunately, this is not new.

“Previous agreements have also been unnecessarily delayed, including the last agreement, which was concluded months later than anticipated.

“Meanwhile, the football season has started.

“Chippa United must continue fulfilling its professional obligations while the agreement remains unresolved.

“Chippa United has been consistent. For 12 years, sporting events and initiatives have come and gone.

“Chippa United stayed.

“We have consistently brought Premiership football, the country’s biggest clubs, national television exposure, sports development and economic activity to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Importantly, many talented young footballers have emerged from the townships and communities of this metro through the opportunities created by professional football and Chippa United’s development structures.

“For these young people, football is not simply entertainment — it is an opportunity and a pathway to a better future.

“Yet we increasingly get the impression that football is not taken seriously by this city.

“That impression was reinforced when the new season commenced without the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium being available to its anchor tenant, forcing Chippa United to secure and fund alternative venues,” Mpengesi said.

A Chippa United and Orlando Pirates fixture taking place on Sunday was moved to Johannesburg due to the unavailability of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The club questioned how it could be treated as an afterthought when it was the anchor tenant of the stadium.

It accused the city of contradicting its own concerns about an underused facility.

“The city cannot speak about avoiding an underutilised stadium while simultaneously frustrating the professional football club that provides it with regular content throughout the season.

“The city must decide,” Mpengesi said.

“Chippa United wants to remain in Nelson Mandela Bay, but commitment cannot permanently be one-sided.

“There are other municipalities that understand the value of having a Premiership football club.

“We therefore call upon councillors, across political parties, to demand answers from the administration and ensure that this matter is resolved urgently.

“The question is simple: does Nelson Mandela Bay want Chippa United and Premiership football, or must the club seriously consider its alternatives?

“It is now time for Nelson Mandela Bay to demonstrate its commitment to Chippa United and to football.”

Mpengesi said he was not hopeful that the agreement would be concluded before the council went into recess, adding he was waiting on the leadership that would be elected on November 4.

“Even the match of Sundowns on September 12, we’re looking for a different venue. We’ve already lost Orlando Pirates.

“I’m not hopeful. I’m just waiting on the outgoing administration.

“My hope now is that after November 4, because you can see no-one wants to take responsibility, I’m hoping the voice of leadership elected can take this seriously,” he said.

Chippa began the 2026-27 Betway Premiership season on a low note, having to travel for their first four league home and away games.

The Gqeberha side began their league campaign in August with an away match against Golden Arrows, which ended in a goalless draw.

Chippa played their first home game of the season against Richards Bay on Tuesday at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, drawing 1-1.

On Sunday, the Chilli Boys will face Orlando Pirates at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Though the Pirates’ match is scheduled to be played at home, it will be played away due to the closures of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Buffalo City Stadium, both of which are undergoing scheduled pitch maintenance throughout August.

This means the team is due to return to Gqeberha for their home matches against Siwelele FC and Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for September.

Chippa finished 13th on the log last season with 28 points, just four points clear of relegation.

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