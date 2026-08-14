Knysna horror crash leaves two dead

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Medical personnel at the scene where two people died when a municipal waste truck and an SUV collided on the N2/Lagoon Road in Knysna on Friday morning

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a municipal waste truck and an SUV on the N2/Lagoon Road in Knysna on Friday morning.

SA Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said the accident occurred at about 7.30am.

Spies said the road had subsequently been closed off, with traffic backed up along the N2 for most of the morning.

“According to reports from the scene, emergency personnel were summoned as two vehicles, a truck and Ford Everest, collided head-on.

“The two occupants of the Ford sustained serious injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.

“The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance,” Spies said.

Bitou municipality acting director for public safety Andile Namntu said the truck involved was a municipal waste management truck.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene attending to the incident.

“Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area and to exercise caution while travelling.

“The two occupants from Bitou Waste Services have been transferred to hospital for medical care.

“The cause of the collision is not yet known.

“Further details will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.”

Spies said a culpable homicide docket had been opened.