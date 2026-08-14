NMU masterclass urges youth to rethink economic transformation

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Finance executive Sonja de Bruyn addresses the masterclass held at the NMU south campus

SA’s transformation policies must be judged by whether they create jobs, build sustainable businesses and give young people a meaningful stake in the economy.

This was the word from corporate finance executive Sonja de Bruyn to Nelson Mandela University students on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a masterclass hosted by the Raymond Mhlaba Centre for Governance and Leadership at NMU, where students and academics examined the challenges and opportunities facing young people under the theme “Building an Economy That Works for All”.

De Bruyn said BEE had helped open doors for black professionals, suppliers and entrepreneurs, but warned that ownership deals and compliance ratings meant little if they did not translate into broader economic opportunity.

“BEE has made transformation a boardroom issue,” she said, highlighting changes in procurement, ownership, skills development and enterprise development.

But with unemployment remaining one of SA’s most pressing challenges, De Bruyn said the focus now needed to shift from whether companies were complying with transformation requirements to whether those interventions were producing measurable economic outcomes.

De Bruyn also discussed the PIC, which manages funds on behalf of public-sector clients and has significant influence across the SA economy.

She said long-term capital could play an important role in supporting infrastructure, industrialisation and inclusive economic development, but stressed that such investment needed to be properly governed.

“Long-term capital is exactly the kind of capital needed for infrastructure, industrialisation, renewable energy, logistics, affordable housing, black industrialists, regional integration, and township and rural economic systems.

“The question is not whether developmental investment belongs at the PIC mandate.

“The question is how to design it so that development is disciplined, transparent, measured, and accountable,” she said.

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