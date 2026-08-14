Parvovirus flares up in Seaview informal settlement

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Animal Welfare Society staff member Marcus Mbangaza with two of the puppies under his care. Parvovirus is a constant threat facing the Bay’s many unvaccinated dogs

An outbreak of parvovirus in a Seaview informal settlement has raised new concern about the disease.

According to an animal welfare activist who works in the settlement, at least two dogs from Zwelingdanga treated by private vets in the past week were confirmed to have parvovirus before they died.

And anecdotal evidence from a Zwelingdanga resident points to a number of other dogs that have already perished in the area.

Dogs are vulnerable to parvovirus but also canid and felid wildlife like jackal, bat-eared fox and serval.

Animal welfare activist Leigh Denny said on Thursday the situation was serious and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality needed to intervene urgently.

“The metro’s waste department needs to go into Zwelingdanga and dig up and incinerate the bodies.”

She said she had detailed the situation directly in an email to the metro dog unit and in another sent via Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar.

“Myself and the other residents that assist with animals in Zwelingdanga cannot continue to do so and thereby risk further contamination.

“But a second dog taken from there for spaying has now tested positive for the disease, and I have also spoken to a resident who works at a Colleen Glen filling station, who describes a lot of dogs dying there recently.

“The metro has had a few days of awareness to implement a plan of action.

“Yet none of this has been shared.”

According to correspondence seen by The Herald, Grobbelaar wrote to the city manager on August 6 asking for his advice as to which municipal department should be approached to deal with the matter.

He then emailed the metro dog unit on August 11 and again on August 12, this time including the recommendations of a provincial animal health technician, who had replied to Denny’s appeals.

Grobbelaar said on Thursday he had not received any replies from the metro to his emails on the matter.

Eastern Cape agriculture department animal health technician Tshegofatso Msomi said in a letter to Denny that parvovirus did not fall under his jurisdiction, as it was not listed under the National Diseases Act.

In his email, Msomi said the matter was, however, clearly urgent, and it needed to be addressed by the city.

“The metro dog control unit should be urgently informed and requested to investigate.

“Appropriate disinfection measures should be implemented, as canine parvovirus can persist in the environment for extended periods and can be mechanically spread through contaminated footwear, clothing, equipment and other materials.

“Given the proximity to farms and natural areas, it would be prudent to notify the relevant conservation authority so that they are aware of the situation and can advise whether any additional surveillance or precautions are necessary.”

Animal Welfare Society of Port Elizabeth manager Cynthea van Rhijn said parvovirus posed a constant threat to Bay dogs.

“It is a serious disease and a constant problem.”

She said dog owners who ensured that their animals were vaccinated did not have to worry.

“However, the disease is deadly and very contagious and it spreads through unvaccinated dogs via contact with faeces, flies or contaminated objects, soil, and unwashed hands or clothing.”

She said the underlying issue was the uncontrolled dog breeding which happened in a range of informal, township and suburban communities.

“The more unvaccinated puppies there are, the more chance of the disease spreading and animals dying.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro took the reports of canine parvovirus in Zwelingdanga seriously.

“Through its environmental health sub-directorate, the municipality has already engaged the relevant agriculture department authorities.

“At this stage, the municipality is awaiting further technical information and confirmation from the relevant veterinary authorities before characterising the situation as an outbreak and determining the extent of the response required.”

He said as part of the response, the relevant role players would assess the reported cases and determine appropriate measures.

“These may include disease surveillance and confirmation, safe handling and disposal of animal carcasses, environmental cleaning and disinfection where indicated, and community awareness on responsible animal care, vaccination and the prevention of disease transmission.

“Residents are urged not to handle or dispose of suspected infected or deceased animals themselves.

“They should report cases to the appropriate veterinary or municipal authorities and seek professional advice regarding animals showing signs of illness.”

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