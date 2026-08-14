Schoolchildren get a chance to design SA’s space mascot

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The SA National Space Agency is inviting high school pupils to design the country’s first official space mascot

SA has never had a formal symbol to represent its national space programme, but that is about to change and a Nelson Mandela Bay teenager might just be the one to design it.

This week the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) launched a competition inviting high school pupils to design the country’s first official space mascot.

Open to pupils in grades 8 to 11 at registered public, independent and home schools across SA, the competition invites entrants to submit an original mascot design, together with a short written explanation by September 14.

The winning design will be professionally developed into Sansa’s official mascot for use at schools, youth outreach events and public engagements across SA.

Sansa chief executive Humbulani Mudau said the initiative aimed to build excitement about SA’s space sector among the youth, encouraging them to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), while creating a recognisable public symbol for the country’s growing space programme.

“A mascot gives people something to hold onto,” Mudau said.

“At home, it puts a face to our space programme and helps ordinary South Africans, especially young people, connect with an industry that can feel distant and highly technical.

“Abroad, it becomes a symbol that our country can rally behind, helping position us as a serious, creative and capable player in international space affairs. We want a mascot that says both.”

SA’s involvement in the global space sector stretches back more than 70 years.

In 1961, the Hartebeesthoek Ground Station, north of Pretoria, was established to provide spacecraft tracking and communications support for some of the world’s earliest space missions.

Today, the country is home to world-leading companies that manufacture satellite components for international customers, while scientists use satellite imagery and conduct ground-breaking research.

Madau said Sansa was looking for designs that were entirely original, clearly connected to space and reflected something distinctly South African — whether through language, landscape, wildlife, history or culture.

Entries will be judged by a panel of scientists, engineers, designers and education specialists.

The winning pupil will be credited as the mascot’s original designer and receive exciting prizes, with the top three schools to receive a share of R100,000 in cash/vouchers for equipment or books.

The pupil whose design is selected as the winning mascot will receive R3,000 in cash, a Sansa merchandise hamper and a certificate signed by Mudau.

The second-placed pupil will receive R2,000 in cash, while the third-placed pupil will receive R1,500 in cash, as well as a signed certificate and a Sansa merchandise hamper.

The schools where the winning pupils are enrolled will also receive prizes.

The winning school will receive R60,000, the second-placed pupil’s school will receive R25,000, and the third-placed pupil’s school will receive R15,000 in cash/ educational vouchers to support teaching and learning.

Entries must be submitted online through Sansa’s official competition portal.

For more information about the competition, including the terms and conditions, or to enter, pupils and schools can visit mascot.sansa.org.za or email mascot@sansa.org.za .

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