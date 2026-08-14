Water upgrade clears way for 1,500 Kurland homes

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Bitou councillors and officials at the newly upgraded Kurland water treatment works

The three-year wait for the Kurland Housing Project could finally be coming to an end after the Bitou municipality completed a R41.7m upgrade to a water treatment works.

This removes a major infrastructure bottleneck that had prevented the development from proceeding.

The Kurland Housing Project, which includes 1,500 approved sites, had been delayed because the existing water treatment and wastewater infrastructure did not have sufficient capacity.

The upgraded Kurland Water Treatment Works was officially opened on Thursday, with the municipality saying the project would increase water treatment capacity while strengthening the community’s long-term water security.

Bitou mayor Jessica Kamkam said the project was about more than opening a water treatment facility.

“Today is not only about opening a water treatment facility, but also about strengthening the municipality’s ability to deliver quality water and services,” she said.

Kamkam said the project had been funded through a combination of municipal, private and grant funding, with the municipality making a significant financial contribution.

“The council committed to this funding because water security is important to us,” she said.

“Many Kurland households will benefit from this project, and today demonstrates that infrastructure requires careful planning.”

Planning for the upgrade began in 2020, with civil construction starting in 2024 and being completed in July that year.

Mechanical and electrical work began in 2025 and was completed in June 2026, with the upgraded plant commissioned that month.

According to Marnus Meiring, project manager in the municipality’s engineering unit, the upgrade increased the plant’s treatment capacity from 0.65 megalitres a day to 1.1 megalitres a day.

The upgrade also means the works can treat both borehole water and water from the Wit River to the SANS 241 drinking-water standard.

Meiring said the project included civil, mechanical and electrical works to ensure the plant was fully operational and compliant.

The municipality said the project would ultimately benefit about 12,367 people, with 3,750 households already benefiting from the improved water infrastructure.

For Kurland residents, the upgrade represents more than improved water infrastructure.

It has also renewed hope that the long-awaited housing development will finally move forward.

Kurland resident Natasha Kriga, 59, said the project was a positive sign for the community.

“It is a great initiative and the beginning of many developments to come,” she said.

Kriga, who is a beneficiary of the first phase of RDP housing in Kurland, said she was particularly excited about the prospects for residents who were still waiting for houses.

Kurland residents have long complained about being left behind compared to neighbouring communities such as Kwanokuthula and Harkerville, where housing developments have taken place.

The community is about 25km from Kwanokuthula and 23km from Plettenberg Bay.

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