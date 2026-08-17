AI won’t take your job — ‘but someone who knows how to use it might’

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Artificial intelligence (AI) should not be feared, as it will not replace people, but people that know how to operate AI will.

This was the message from award-winning Nelson Mandela University Prof Darelle van Greunen who addressed a recent Fig Tree Legacy Fund Business Breakfast.

The event brought together everyone from activists to business people at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday morning in aid of the Missionvale Care Centre.

The fund was launched in 2025 with the goal to raise R30m over five years to fund education and training programmes in honour of the centre’s late founder, Sister Ethel Normoyle.

The business breakfast also explored how AI could be used to enhance Normoyle’s vision while not deviating from their roots by better equipping the centre as well as the community they served in a rapidly advancing technological world.

Van Greunen, who leads a research, engagement and innovation group at Nelson Mandela University, said the pace of the change was extraordinary, however, one should not only ask what the latest technology could do, but begin where Normoyle began which was the people.

“Technology is not just technology for the sake of technology, we should ask what are the needs of the Missionvale community, where are the people struggling to access education, health care, information or economic opportunities.

“How can we use technology to broaden that aspect, how can we strengthen what already works by adding technology, how can we use innovation to extend care without losing the human connection at the heart of that care.

“AI, information and communication technology still has to have a human element, what AI produces depends on what we as humans put on it.

“We need to get off this thinking pattern that AI will destroy and change.

“When used appropriately, AI can remove the admin burden on staff, it can save you time, help teachers develop lesson plans, assessments, so AI will not take your job, but your job will be taken by a person who knows how to use AI,” Van Greunen said.

Missionvale Care Centre marketing manager Linda van Oudheusden said the event was aimed at both networking and ensuring the future of the facility.

“Van Greunen was selected to be our guest speaker because she is an amazing woman, it is also Women’s Month, her topic is very appropriate.

“We are sort of new to the whole AI thing, [but] I love what she said that humanity must come first.

“We are using technology to not replace people but to save time so that we can be with people more.

“The next step is to make sure that the youngsters and the kids have access to that as well,” Van Oudheusden said.

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