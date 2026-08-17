Dramatic rescue of dog washed 200m out to sea at Pollok Beach

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As the old adage goes, every dog has its day, and for an Australian Shepherd named Bean it proved to be at the weekend after the pooch was pulled from the swell off Pollok Beach.

Panic broke out at the beach on Saturday afternoon when the beloved family pet was washed out to sea.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, Bean was washed out 200m after being caught in a rip current.

“At 2.52pm on Saturday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gqeberha duty crew, on station conducting routine training, responded to reports to the NSRI’s emergency operations centre of a dog in distress offshore of Pollok Beach.

“The NSRI launched the rescue craft Rescue 6 Alpha while Coastal Water Rescue swimmers responded from the shore.

“Lifeguards had launched from Pollok Beach to assist, along with a bystander who had paddled out on a Malibu rescue board to help.

“When the NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene, half a kilometre offshore, an NSRI rescue swimmer named Mike Vermeulen entered the water and secured the dog, bringing him safely aboard.

“Wrapped in blankets and warmed by the rescue swimmer’s body heat, the dog, appearing hypothermic, was brought safely to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station, where warming procedures continued.”

Bean is believed to have broken free from his leash during an afternoon walk and plunged into the ocean.

As his owners and bystanders tried to retrieve him, he was caught in a rip current and swept out to sea.

“Bean is now safely home, where he enjoyed a warm shower and is recovering in the care of his owners.”

NSRI commended the swift, co-ordinated response that contributed to saving Bean’s life.

Bean’s owners declined to comment on the incident and asked not to be named.

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