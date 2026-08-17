Little Horse Memorial park could be a 2027 World Cup showpiece

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Russell Road Regeneration Project founder Steve de Beer at the Horse Memorial, with the little park in the background

As the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality prepares the iconic St George’s Park Stadium to host top-flight sport during the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, activists argue that the adjacent precinct also needs urgent attention.

In line with that call, the Richmond Hill citizen action group has called on the metro to fence off the little Horse Memorial park on Russell Road.

The green patch lies between Russell Road and Rink Street and the short linking one-way thoroughfare at the start of Cape Road.

According to the layout plans of then Port Elizabeth, the patch is a satellite of grand old St George’s Park, down the road — and it could easily be fixed up and showcased as a turnaround showpiece for the city.

It would dovetail with the metro’s efforts to spruce up the city in the lead-up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup, and it could be the blueprint for how to resurrect the Bay’s deteriorating park system.

That is the argument of the Russell Road Regeneration Project, which has been working for the past four years on restoring the busy thoroughfare that divides Richmond Hill and Central.

The project team descends on the Horse Memorial park every Friday to clean up the rubbish, mow the grass, fix benches and install empty bins.

But they are fighting a losing battle as every night it is trashed again by the people who sleep there, and at the end of the week the team is faced with a mess including litter, broken benches and drug paraphernalia.

Project founder Steve de Beer said he was frustrated but still hopeful.

“The Horse Memorial is one of our prized heritage assets and tens of thousands of people drive past here on Russell Road every day,” he said.

“It should be a shining gem but currently it reflects all the ills that beset our parks and our city that come from neglect and lack of accountability.

“The best efforts to keep it spruce are just not sustainable.

“However, if we can just get the metro to ringfence it, like they have done with St George’s, it can be locked at night, which will stop guys sleeping here.

“Then we can work with the city to create a shining example of how our parks can be managed and enjoyed.”

The Horse Memorial features life-size bronze figures of a kneeling soldier offering a bucket of water to a tired horse.

It was unveiled in 1905 to honour the 300,000 horses that suffered and died during the Anglo-Boer War (1899–1902).

De Beer said he had several ideas as to how the little park could be improved, in consultation with the metro.

“A few tables and more benches could be introduced to allow people to sit here to eat their lunch.

“We would bring in indigenous plants to go in the flowerbeds, and we could fix the Horse Memorial inscriptions, which are faded quite badly in places.

“This park, like all our parks, should be an oasis for our people and our visitors to enjoy and we need to find a way to prevent a few uncaring people from destroying them and making them unsafe.”

He said the Russell Road Regeneration Project was also calling for the three streetlamps in the adjacent slip road to be fixed.

“They’re currently not working, which means the CCTV cameras we have installed are not effective.

“We have been calling on the metro to fix them but so far without success.”

He said the hope was that the municipality would also crack down on the illegal taxi ranks which had mushroomed in the slip road.

The regeneration project, sponsored by the Greater Stellenbosch Trust, has been clearing Russell Road and adjacent open space and park land of huge loads of rubbish, plastic sheaths from stolen cables and caches of syringes and other equipment used by drug addicts.

Project members have also been removing alien vegetation and planting indigenous trees.

The aim is to create a “circle of hope” linking social, environmental and economic renewal, extending west from Russell Road to the Horse Memorial, south to the entrepreneurial node in the Lower Baakens Valley, and north to the maritime history node in Central.

Questions were sent to metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya on Friday morning.

He said on Friday evening no response was available yet.

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