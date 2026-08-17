Man sentenced for murder of eight-year-old girl

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Lelethu Nkosana, 27, was handed a life sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Monday for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Veronique May in 2025 in Kariega

For the family of eight-year-old Veronique May, the long nightmare of waiting for justice ended in the Gqeberha high court on Monday when her rapist and murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Through tears, grief and unimaginable pain, Veronique’s mother, Destiny May, 32, said she could finally sleep peacefully, while the man who took her daughter’s life would begin his own nightmare behind bars.

Veronique May (Supplied)

Lelethu Nkosana, 27, was sentenced to an effective life behind bars after pleading guilty to the little girl’s horror rape and murder as per a plea and sentencing agreement between the state and the defence.

Having spent much of the day crying while proceedings were under way, May said after judge Den Ngoqo delivered his verdict that she hoped her journey to healing could now begin.

Reading out his client’s plea to the court, defence attorney Mxolisi Moolman said Nkosana admitted to breaking into a bedroom in De Booi Street, Langa, Kariega, with the intent of raping and killing the child in October 2025.

He said at all times he was aware his actions were unlawful.

“I met the deceased in the street while she was playing with other children,” Nkosana said.

“She asked me for money, which I agreed to give her if she accompanied me to my relative’s room.

“On our arrival, I realised that the door was locked.

“It was at that point that I formulated the plan to break down the door and enter the room.”

Nkosana said once inside, he undressed Veronique and raped her.

Afterwards, he said, he felt overwhelmed with shock and fear by what he had done.

He then started to panic.

“It was at that point that I decided to strangle her until she was non-responsive.

“I know that my actions were unlawful and that I had no right to take the deceased’s life ... but I proceeded with my actions.”

Destiny May, 32, mother of Veronique, is comforted by GBV activist Ntombozuko Jafta while leaving court (Werner Hills)

He said after his case was transferred to the high court, he had consulted Moolman on the contents of the docket, including witness statements.

The nature and importance of DNA evidence were explained to him.

It also emerged that Nkosana had a previous conviction for violating a protection order.

He is unmarried and has a four-year-old daughter who lives with her mother.

He relied on odd jobs to assist in the maintenance of his child and to earn a living.

Moolman said Nkosana acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and was remorseful.

“He expressed a desire to plead guilty and at no stage did he deny the wrongfulness of his conduct,” Moolman said.

“The accused intends to change his ways and look at his incarceration as an opportunity to better himself and to learn more skills to rehabilitate himself.

“Pleading guilty is the first step towards rehabilitation and an integral part of showing remorse.

“The accused, by pleading guilty to the charges and taking responsibility for his actions, has shown that he has good prospects for rehabilitation.

“By entering into a plea agreement, he has spared the state witnesses, especially the family of the deceased, the trauma of having to testify and relive the traumatic events.

“The interest of justice was further served by cancelling the need for a lengthy and expensive trial, as well as speeding up the finalisation of the matter.”

Ngoqo said what was disturbing about the case was that a child was preyed on by an adult who was supposed to protect her.

Instead, Nkosana took advantage of the fact that Veronique trusted him.

When she asked him for R8, Nkosana decided to take advantage of the situation.

“As if raping the child were not enough, he decided to kill her,” Ngoqo said.

“The accused now wants the court to accept that he is remorseful for what he did because he pleaded guilty.

“He said he saved the family from a trial, of having to relive the ordeal.

“No. It is not remorse that led him to plead guilty.

“The evidence was so overwhelming he would in any event have been convicted.

“I do commend him for taking responsibility for what he did, but him being remorseful is not something I can accept.”

He said the only suitable sentence was one of life behind bars.

His name will also be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“The court would like to advise the family of the deceased that while the accused has been sentenced to life, he may be considered for parole at some stage,” Ngoqo said.

“You have a right to attend those proceedings.

“You can make submissions on whether you agree with him being released or if you are opposed to it.”

Destiny May, 32, mother of Veronique, stares at the man who raped and murdered her child as he gets taken down to the cells after being handed two life sentences. On the right is investigating officer Warrant Officer Mbulelo Grootboom (Werner Hills)

May said she had planned to say something to Nkosana after sentencing but she was in such an emotional state that she could barely talk.

Nkosana, however, turned to May and briefly apologised before being led back down to the holding cells to start serving his sentence.

May said she appreciated that her daughter’s case was taken seriously, adding that there were too many cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide that went unsolved.

She also thanked God for giving her the strength to be in court.

“My heart is sore, my soul is ripped.

“But at least I don’t have to stress about not knowing where my child’s murderer is.

“I thank God for not letting the culprit get away.

“I am so disappointed in him [Nkosana] because we trusted him.”

She said Nkosana was also a father to a little girl and should have known better.

“I forgive him because to carry on with life, I must forgive him,” May said.

“I must carry on and be strong.”

She said in court she just kept thinking of how cruel Nkosana had been.

“My child did not deserve that.

“No-one deserved that.”

She said whenever she thought of her daughter, she remembered how brave, beautiful and intelligent she was.

“I think from tonight, I will sleep peacefully because the nightmare is over and I finally believe I will survive.”

GBV activist Ntombozuko Jafta said it had been an extremely traumatising time for the family.

“It was traumatising when they had to view the body,” Jafta said.

“The community of Kariega, especially in Langa, are traumatised; they are still scared.

“This was a person living two houses away from the May family.”

While SA continues to commemorate Women’s Month, investigating officer Warrant Officer Mbulelo Grootboom of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit said knowing that one rapist and murderer had been removed from the streets made him feel good.

“It makes me feel good because it sends out a strong message that we are not only opening cases, we are investigating cases and ensuring perpetrators are convicted so justice can be served to the families,” Grootboom said.

“I kept a picture of Veronique on my desk and looked at it every day.

“I will now hand it over to the family.

“It kept me going every morning when I saw that little girl in the picture.”

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