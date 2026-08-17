Two NMU women among SA’s top 200 changemakers

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NMU acting secretary in the department of nursing science Lumka Cube is one of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2026

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has produced not one but two professionals who have been honoured among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2026.

NMU’s acting secretary in the department of nursing science Lumka Cube and postdoctoral research fellow, scientist and community advocate, Dr Itumeleng Zosela, were among the young leaders celebrated for shaping the future of SA.

Cube is the founder of the nonprofit Grab and Go Foundation, which she established in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was honoured in the civic society category.

Zosela’s work in nanomedicine, youth empowerment and Stem (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education earned her recognition in the Health and Wellness category.

Cube’s work has earned her several honours, including the humanitarian award at the 2026 Fabulous Awards, runner-up in the Herald Citizen of the Year Awards for the Gqeberha region, and nominations for the 2026 Santam Women of the Future Awards and Women Supremacy Awards.

She said she was inspired by her mother’s resilience and compassion, and believes a lasting legacy is built not on personal success but on uplifting others.

“This recognition is both humbling and inspiring, and I am grateful to have been acknowledged alongside many remarkable young leaders who are creating meaningful change across SA,” Cube said.

NMU postdoctoral research fellow, scientist and community advocate, Dr Itumeleng Zosela, is one of the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans for 2026 (Supplied)

Zosela, 33, is conducting research into nanoparticle-based approaches to cancer treatment, as well as inspiring and developing youth from disadvantaged communities to be primed as the future scientists, innovators and problem-solvers.

As a postdoctoral research fellow at NMU’s DSI-Mandela Nanomedicine Platform, she leads the cancer research group’s postdoctoral programme, developing innovative nanoparticle-based therapies for targeted cancer treatment.

Her academic journey spans microbiology, medical biosciences and nanoscience.

She completed her PhD in physiology, specialising in nanomedicine, at NMU in 2025.

Her doctoral research investigated the potential of green-synthesised gold nanoparticles, produced using medicinal plant extracts, for cancer therapy, with a particular focus on colon cancer.

She was also selected as one of only four South Africans for a prestigious research internship at Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, where she gained international experience in pharmaceutical formulation and drug delivery.

She said she was passionate about translating scientific knowledge into solutions that could improve human health.

“Being recognised by Mail & Guardian is deeply humbling,” Zosela said.

“It is a reminder that the work we do, whether in the laboratory, in our communities or through mentoring others, can have an impact beyond ourselves.”

Zosela is also a co-founder of the Own Your Path Foundation, which works to empower young people, particularly pupils from disadvantaged communities, to recognise their potential and take ownership of their futures.

Through the foundation, she mentors high school pupils, encourages problem-solving and confidence, and exposes youth to educational and career opportunities, particularly in Stem fields.

She credits Prof Thandi Mgwebi with encouraging her to pursue postgraduate studies after a period of uncertainty about her career.

That support helped her recognise her potential and pursue a career in science.

She seeks to offer the same encouragement to others.

“I believe every young person deserves to have someone who tells them that their dreams are possible.

“Sometimes all it takes is one opportunity, one mentor or one person who believes in you to change the direction of your life.”

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The Herald