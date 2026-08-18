Advocate could face probe over case of senior transport official’s appointment

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A complaint has been lodged with the General Public Sector Service Bargaining Council over an arbitration award that upheld the appointment of a senior government official

A complaint lodged with the General Public Sector Service Bargaining Council could trigger an investigation into Gqeberha advocate and former commissioner Solomzi Mpiko over an arbitration award that upheld the controversial appointment of a senior government official.

The complaint, filed by unsuccessful job candidate Tabisa Ralawe, alleges that Mpiko ignored evidence relating to the qualifications of Philisile Melane, whose appointment to a deputy director for labour relations post is now under scrutiny.

He was also arrested by the Hawks on fraud-related charges and suspended by the provincial transport department.

Ralawe is now challenging Mpiko’s 2025 award in the Labour Court, setting the stage for a broader examination of both the appointment and the handling of her grievance.

Melane was suspended by transport department head Andile Fani in July pending an investigation into allegations that he misrepresented his qualifications.

Criminal charges were also reported against him in June.

Ralawe initially lodged a grievance to the bargaining council in 2023 when she was not considered for the post, but lost that matter after Mpiko, who acted as a commissioner at the time, dismissed her complaint in July 2025.

Contacted for comment on Monday, Mpiko said: “I’m not going to respond.

“Ralawe knows exactly what to do when there’s [an alleged] irregularity [committed by a] commissioner.

“So please don’t contact me. She must follow the right process.”

Ralawe confirmed her complaint and that she was now waiting for the bargaining council decision.

In her complaint dated June 29, Ralawe said Mpiko had allegedly committed an irregularity regarding the arbitration award that was issued on July 14 2025 involving Melane’s appointment.

She alleged that Mpiko committed “a material error of law and failed to consider the substantial merits of the dispute by deliberately ignoring definitive evidence of qualification misrepresentation” that she presented during the proceedings.

“The gravity of this ignored evidence has now been confirmed by law enforcement.”

Melane was arrested by the Hawks on June 24 and appeared in the Qonce magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering directly stemming from the alleged falsified qualifications submitted for his appointment.

“By [allegedly] ignoring clear evidence of criminal fraud, the commissioner’s conduct compromised the integrity of the council, caused the state an ongoing loss of over R24m, and resulted in an entirely unreasonable outcome.

“I request the council to urgently investigate Mpiko’s conduct in handling my matter to avoid further embarrassing moments for the bargaining council which many public servants rely on,” Ralawe wrote.

In his response to Ralawe’s complaint in an email sent to the bargaining council dated July 2, Mpiko denied that he had committed an irregularity.

He confirmed that the matter was brought before him and he issued the award.

“If the applicant is not happy with my decision, she should please follow the procedure in place.

“No question of fraud came before me during the arbitration.

“To my knowledge, there was nothing before me that may have caused [Melane’s] alleged arrest.

“Nothing in my decision may cause the council to be embarrassed as she suggests.

“The council is welcome to find a different commissioner to listen to the recordings and make a finding with regard to my decision.

“As far as I know, the applicant referred the matter for review. If she is not happy with the Labour Court, she must appeal,” Mpiko wrote in his reply.

But Ralawe hit back on July 10.

“The charge [against Melane] stems directly from information in his [government employment application form], which the employer introduced during the arbitration hearing.

“While Mpiko may claim this was not ventilated at the arbitration he chaired, it is not surprising given his brief four-page award, which dismally failed to place on record the evidence contained in the over 500 pages of transcribed record before the Labour Court,” she wrote.

Ralawe filed papers in August 2025 to review and overturn Mpiko’s award, which found in favour of the department after it deviated from standard job requirements to appoint Melane.

A court date has not yet been set.

According to the bargaining council ruling, the department justified Melane’s appointment by arguing that his qualifications were higher than those of Ralawe.

At the time, Melane held a certificate in the Practical Labour Law Programme.

The job, however, required a National Senior Certificate, as well as a National Diploma (NQF 6) or a bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in human resource management or labour relations.

In an answering affidavit submitted by provincial treasury deputy director for labour relations, Lindile Nomvete, in the Labour Court, she stated that Ralawe had a one-year labour law certificate worth about 120 credits, while Melane held what the department considered more advanced qualifications, including a certificate in labour law practice and the practical labour law programme.

Questions were sent to bargaining council general-secretary Sharlaine Oodit but no response was received by the time of publication.

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