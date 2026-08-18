NMU rules the dance floor once again

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Members of Nelson Mandela University’s Ballroom & Latin Dance Society have once again danced their way to the top, returning from the 2026 Intervarsity Ballroom & Latin Student Nationals as overall champions for the second consecutive year.

The team brought home two of the three overall trophies from the competition, hosted recently by the University of Cape Town (UCT) at the Sea Point Civic Centre in the city.

Their accolades included once again winning the prestigious Overall Trophy, and the Spirit Trophy, recognising the team’s energy, camaraderie and drive throughout the competition.

The NMU team was the smallest with only 30 dancers out of the 134 competitors, with representatives across Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Silver Trophy sections competing against dancers from UCT and Stellenbosch University.

Following NMU’s 2025 overall victory hosted in Gqeberha, the team travelled to Cape Town through the night with their coach Miranda Botha, determined to defend their title.

The achievement was the result of months of preparation, with the dancers having trained consistently since February.

The day began with the Open Dances, featuring styles including boogie, mambo, bachata, Viennese waltz, sokkie, paso doble and Argentine tango.

In the main Ballroom and Latin sections that followed, the university’s dancers once again achieved numerous strong placings and medals across the different levels.

The final event of the day — the Team Dances — saw selected dancers represent their universities across different dance styles.