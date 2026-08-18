SwimGQ’s Ra’ees Khan nets Herald Citizens of the Year award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ra'ees Khan of SwimGQ, pictured during a morning session in which the team teaches people how to swim in the ocean

Like many great community initiatives, SwimGQ began with people simply coming together around something they loved.

However, over time, it became clear there was a greater opportunity and an equally significant need for a co-ordinated effort around safer ocean swimming, education, community development and access to our coastline.

The vision was taken forward by SwimGQ president Ra’ees Khan, who has been named The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards winner in the sports category.

SwimGQ was started in 2013 by Ralph West as a small group of regular swimmers.

In 2022, Khan was appointed president, marking an important transition for the organisation.

The passionate swimmer and his team began implementing larger systems, processes and partnerships to support the growth of what they saw as a bigger national and, eventually, global mission.

“For me personally, this recognition is deeply meaningful, but I see it less as a personal achievement and more as an affirmation of the strategy, the people and the purpose behind SwimGQ,” Khan said.

“It brings attention to a much bigger story, the stories of thousands of people whose lives have been positively impacted through swimming, ocean education, community, wellness and safe participation in our oceans.

“That is what makes this recognition so valuable.

“It allows us to reach people who may never have heard of SwimGQ and to invite them into a conversation about something much bigger than swimming.”

He said the team’s mission was to help people understand the ocean, its importance in daily life, their relationship with it and responsibility to protect it, while creating opportunities for them to experience it safely, sustainably and joyfully.

“If this recognition helps us reach another thousand people, another school, another community, another potential swimmer or another organisation that wants to partner with us, then it has already served its purpose.”

He said the objective was never simply to create a bigger swimming group but to build a movement around people, the ocean and the opportunities that existed when these two pillars were connected responsibly.

“Our mission is enormous, and it includes systems and programmes for education to flip the scales on the alarming public health crises, of drowning rates, depression and other social determinants of illness, physical health, mental wellbeing, social connection, environmental awareness and education.

“These are not isolated issues.

“We want to use swimming and the ocean as a vehicle for addressing some of those challenges.

“We are committed to becoming part of the critical mass that drives meaningful change.

“Today, open-water swimming in Gqeberha, and increasingly across South Africa, has never been this vibrant, this accessible, this organised or this community-driven.

“And this is only the beginning.”

He said newcomers might face psychological barriers before physical ones, such as fear of sharks, deep water, cold water, or just looking silly.

Asked what techniques SwimGQ used to help them overcome these fears, Khan said: “Our approach is simple: fight fear with facts and fun.

“Fear often grows in the absence of knowledge.

“We therefore place a strong emphasis on education around the ocean, marine ecosystems, conditions, currents, safety and appropriate behaviour in the water.

“We don’t tell people that their fears are irrational. We respect them.

“Instead, we give people information, controlled exposure, supportive environments and practical tools that allow them to build confidence at their own pace.”

He said SwimGQ’s regular newcomer and Tadpole introduction sessions were particularly important in achieving these aims.

“They provide first-time swimmers and people of different ages and ability levels with an opportunity to experience open-water swimming in a structured, supportive environment.

“There is also something incredibly powerful about seeing someone terrified of the ocean eventually walk into the water with confidence.

“The objective isn’t to develop people who aren’t afraid.

“It is to develop people who understand their fear, understand the environment and know how to respond appropriately.”

The top nine category winners in The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, will be celebrated at a prestigious gala awards evening on Friday September 4 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

To support these remarkable winners, secure your seat or corporate table with The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters. Contact ulayb@theherald.co.za. Tickets are limited.