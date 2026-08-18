‘This came when breakthrough I’d been praying for was needed most’

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Citizens of the Year winner for Health category, Dr Melissa Pietersen from Purple Project. Picture Eugene Coetzee

An oncologist with a heart of gold has been recognised for her work in raising awareness of gynaecological cancers and supporting women through the realities of cancer treatment.

Livingstone Hospital radiation oncology registrar and Purple Project founder Dr Melissa Pietersen has been named as the health and safety category winner in The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.

Pietersen launched the Purple Project in 2022, focusing on education, awareness, prevention and practical support for women affected by gynaecological cancers.

She said the recognition came at just the right time, serving as a reminder that health workers in the beleaguered public sector could make a real difference.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be among this year’s recipients,” she said.

“I’m humbled to be recognised on a platform such as The Herald.

“The news could not have come at a better time.

“Mid-year fatigue, deadlines, staff shortages and burnout are a stark reality among healthcare workers in the public sector, and this came exactly when the breakthrough I’d been praying for was needed most.

“I know that a pat on the back is sometimes exactly what’s needed.

“That’s what this meant to me, a nod, a reassurance that none of it has been in vain.”

The Purple Project grew from her experience working with cancer patients and witnessing young women trying to deal with gynaecological cancer amid a lack of awareness, shame and stigma.

Unfortunately, I’ve also had a front-row seat to more and more young women losing their lives to gynaecological cancers due to a lack of awareness, shame and stigma, and having to navigate their cancer journey without the dignity they deserve — Purple Project founder Dr Melissa Pietersen

“Purple Project was born out of a need to find purpose.

“I am a medical doctor working exclusively with cancer patients, and for a long time I had zero job satisfaction.

“I’ve been in this field for over 10 years, and I’ve been privileged to witness the amazing strides we’ve made with breast cancer awareness and the lives saved because of it.

“Unfortunately, I’ve also had a front-row seat to more and more young women losing their lives to gynaecological cancers due to a lack of awareness, shame and stigma, and having to navigate their cancer journey without the dignity they deserve,” she said.

The project’s work includes sanitary pad drives, providing care packages for patients, carrying out HPV (human papillomavirus) education in schools and running campaigns aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding gynaecological cancers.

“I started our first sanitary drive in 2022,” Pietersen said.

“I also shaved my head in solidarity with my patients, which opened up a whole different conversation about the importance of addressing the loss of identity that comes with so many other losses on this journey.

“It was also important for these women to be seen and recognised in a world where all we’re exposed to is pink.

“Representation matters, and their lives and stories don’t have to be silenced.”

I just want to see people survive. Survive beyond the disease itself, survive the external voices that try to tear them down, and above all, survive themselves” — Dr Melissa Pietersen

Since 2023, the Purple Project has supplied patients with extra sanitary pads without interruption, while its outreach work has expanded into primary and secondary schools.

Looking ahead, Pietersen said the aim was to help normalise conversations about gynaecological cancers and ensure people had the information needed to make informed decisions about their health.

“Cancer does not have to be a death sentence. There is hope.

“What we want to achieve is exactly what has been achieved with breast cancer awareness, which is to normalise talking about it, so there’s no shame associated with it and people can break the silence.

“I just want to see people survive. Survive beyond the disease itself, survive the external voices that try to tear them down and, above all, survive themselves,” she said.

The top nine category winners will be celebrated at a gala awards evening on Friday September 4 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

To support these winners, secure your seat or corporate table with The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, at ulayb@theherald.co.za . Tickets are limited.

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