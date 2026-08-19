Buck stops here — five poaching suspects caught in Coega

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A police detective snaps a photograph of part of the kudu carcass confiscated from suspected poachers arrested at Coega Kop on Monday

A gang of suspected poachers was caught red-handed in the Coega Industrial Development Zone on Monday after a consultant spotted the carcass of a kudu being loaded into a car.

The brave actions of the consultant and lightning response of Coega security and police saw the hapless poaching suspects and their hatchback, stuffed with kudu meat, trundle straight into the arms of the law.

Environmental consultant Arnold Slabbert said he and his team were on a piece of land on the Addo side of Coega Kop when the incident occurred.

“We were in the veld doing search and rescue for the Coega IDZ [Industrial Development Zone] for an upcoming development.

“We were walking through the veld looking for any important indigenous plants or wildlife to capture and move to safety.

“I was ahead of my guys and as I mounted a little rise, I looked out and I could see a white hatchback parked in the bush about 200m away.

“I knew immediately, whoever they were, they were up to no good, but I crept closer to make sure.

“As I did so, I saw two men loading pieces of what seemed to be kudu into the car,” Slabbert said.

He said a short while later, the suspects started their Mazda and began driving back along the dirt road they had used to access the area.

“I stepped out into the road to slow them down.

“They did so enough so I could see inside the car as they drove past.

“There were five guys and you could see bloody pieces of kudu sticking up out of the hatch.”

He said he had then called Coega security and the Swartkops police station.

“They both responded really well, and the suspects were stopped near Coega Kop and arrested.”

Slabbert, a wildlife capture and rescue specialist who worked previously as a state environmental law enforcement officer, said the carcass confiscated from the poachers had marks around its neck, indicating the animal was snared.

“These snares are placed in the veld by bush meat suppliers for any unsuspecting creature to walk into.

“They can be left for long periods, meaning untold suffering for any animal that gets caught.

“Usually, one poacher will come out at some point to check the snares and if anything has been caught, then he will call for reinforcements.

“This would not have been a subsistence poaching incident. The suspects were almost certainly on their way to sell the meat.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa on Monday evening confirmed the incident.

“The SA Police Service can confirm that police arrested five male suspects, aged between 35 and 40, close to the Coega Harbour, after Coega security .... notified police.

“SAPS Swartkops members intercepted the vehicle, a white Mazda Midge ... on the R367.

“On searching the vehicle, a cut-up kudu carcass was found in the vehicle’s boot.

“The suspects were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a wild animal carcass.

“They are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on August 19.

“More charges could be added.”

Questions were put to the Coega Development Corporation but no response had been received by the time of publication.

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