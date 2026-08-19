Citizen action team conquering Klein Kabega aliens

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Klein Kabega Action Group operations manager Gisela Brauer with a map showing the progress they have made with their alien clearing initiative. In the background, the grassy fynbos is emerging where the alien Port Jackson and wattle havebeen removed. There is still a stand of these trees on the right

It’s a race against time.

With the ground softened by the recent rains, the alien Port Jackson and wattle saplings are small enough to be yanked out after a bit of leverage from a garden fork.

So pulling out alien saplings is currently the all-consuming focus of the Klein Kabega Action Group (KKAG).

The group is working tirelessly in the area around the Klein Kabega stream, which starts in Lorraine and forms a tributary of the Baakens River.

The micro-focus of the KKAG belies the grand vision of their initiative, which has been been undertaken in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The aim is to systematically clear the land around the Klein Kabega as a central access point into the Baakens Valley and a first step towards encouraging the return of indigenous plants and animals.

Speaking on site on Monday, KKAG operations manager Gisela Brauer said that the Walmer fires in October 2025 razed swathes of alien bush and presented an invaluable opportunity.

“We were already doing alien clearing work but after the fires we shifted to focus on that area because they had given us a head start.

“We were also able to use the Fat Tracks mountain bike trails to access the area.”

She said they had used foliage herbicide on the first signs of regrowth from the seedbank left behind by the razed alien trees because it did not contaminate the soil and was absorbed only by the alien seedlings.

“But once the fynbos starts recovering you don’t want to use poisons so that’s why we’re now pulling the saplings out by hand.

“Besides that, we’re also gradually felling the alien trees that the fire didn’t flatten.

“The aim is to clear the north side of the Klein Kabega all the way down where it flows into the Baakens River at Dodd’s Farm, or even push on to Target Kloof.

“After five years, I think we’re going to have something really lekker.”

Brauer illustrated how they had captured each bit of progress they made on a geographic information system map.

“You can see where the natural grassy fynbos ecosystem is returning where the wattle and Port Jackson have been removed.

“Suddenly we’re seeing a lot more groundwater because it’s not being sapped anymore by these alien trees.

“Pelargonium, wild geranium and other indigenous plants and flowers are returning and we’re also seeing more insects, birds and animals like scrub hares and grysbok.”

The felled timber is being stacked in piles where it will gradually decompose.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro recognised the environmental and socioeconomic value of the Baakens Valley and the efforts of groups like the KKAG to clear aliens.

“The municipality notes the proposal that the Baakens Valley should be declared a conservancy, and the potential value of stronger environmental protection.

“Consideration of such a proposal would need to follow the appropriate consultation processes.

“The municipality remains committed to working constructively with community organisations and other stakeholders to identify opportunities for the rehabilitation and sustainable management of the Baakens River Valley.”

Brauer said the core KKAG team comprised just five to seven people who met twice a week to do battle with the aliens on the Klein Kabega.

However, the group was supported by the Wildlife and Environment Society, a number of teams from Curro, Grey and Theodor Herzl schools, the Walmer scouts, rehabilitation centre Mould Empower Serve and VW Show of Hands.

Occasionally, when funds were available, a professional tree feller was also contracted.

“Besides the alien trees, there are several other exotic species that must go including castor oil, lantana and these buffalo burrs.

“It’s a massive job but the grassy fynbos and other ecosystems we have in the Baakens Valley are of great value to Nelson Mandela Bay and us citizens,” she said.

“So anyone who wants to join us in the field or who can supply some funding should please contact me on 073-124-2045.”

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