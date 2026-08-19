Grootboom named as ACDP mayoral candidate

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ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom will be the party’s mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay.

The decision was announced at the ACDP manifesto launch on Saturday in Johannesburg by party president the Rev Kenneth Meshoe.

Grootboom said the plan was to focus on rebuilding the metro from its foundations by restoring basic services, imposing financial discipline, bringing competent leadership into the municipality and ensuring that public resources were used responsibly.

He said Nelson Mandela Bay could not continue on its current path.

“The metro cannot be rebuilt through political instability and temporary leadership.

“Senior officials must be appointed on merit, given clear responsibilities and held accountable for measurable results.”

He said the party would strengthen financial oversight, improve accountability for municipal expenditure and ensure that available resources were directed towards essential services and infrastructure.

The party would also deploy skilled artisans, engineers and technical teams to repair water infrastructure, address leaks, secure the electricity network and tackle illegal connections.

“Utility revenue must be protected and directed towards maintaining and upgrading the infrastructure on which residents and businesses depend.”

He said the ACDP would fast-track pothole repairs and prioritise the restoration and maintenance of reliable traffic signals along major routes, including Cape Road, William Moffett Expressway, and the R75.

The party would also prioritise the repair and maintenance of street lighting across all wards.

Grootboom said residents should not have to accept broken traffic lights, dangerous roads and dark streets as the normal condition of their city.

“Young people deserve safe and properly maintained spaces where they can participate in sport, develop their talents, build confidence and contribute positively to their communities.

Grootboom said Nelson Mandela Bay was not a city without potential.

“It is a city whose potential has been undermined by years of poor governance, instability and neglect.”

Grootboom has served as chair of the municipal public accounts committee.

He has also been a member of the mayoral committee for public health and electricity and energy.

Grootboom holds both an LLB and an LLM degree, and is a practising attorney.

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