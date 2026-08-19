Metro exploring ways to reduce volume of ‘damaging’ heavy trucks on roads

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Bay roads and transport mayoral committee member Yolisa Pali-Jongilanga and roads and transport senior director Givon van Eyck examine the state of Dibanisa Road before the launch of a major repair project there on Wednesday

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is talking to stakeholders to find a way to reduce the number of heavy trucks on the roads, with high volumes contributing to the rapid deterioration of infrastructure.

Bay roads and transport senior director Givon van Eyck touched on this point on Wednesday during an oversight visit to Dibanisa Road, where a major resurfacing project was launched.

Van Eyck said trucks were an indispensable part of many businesses and the metro would not like to restrict economic activity.

“However, linked to the deterioration of our rail system, there is a large number of heavy trucks on the roads, which is contributing to their deterioration.

“We are working with the different companies involved to find a suitable solution.

“But it also has to involve other stakeholders like the Coega [Development Corporation] and Transnet.”

A road milling machine removes the first section of damaged asphalt after the launch of the two-phase Dibanisa Road resurfacing project on Wednesday (Werner Hills)

He said manganese ore transport side tippers and superlinks posed a particular problem because of their weight and numbers.

“Currently, they move around everywhere and we’re working towards establishing more controlled routes that they will be restricted to.”

Dibanisa Road on the M17 runs from the R335 opposite the Markman industrial node south between Motherwell and Wells Estate to the M19, where traffic can double back to Swartkops Village, turn left to the N2, or carry on into Kwazakhele, Ibhayi and New Brighton.

Roads and transport political head Yolisa Pali-Jongilanga said though Dibanisa Road fell under the province, it was degenerating dangerously and the metro had to act.

“It is a very busy road and very important for residents and businesses.

“We were seeing a lot of accidents, so we took the initiative to sit down with the province and they agreed to our restoration plan.

“The main damage to Dibanisa Road has come from flooding, and the work to be undertaken will include resurfacing and repairs to sections of the stormwater drainage system.

“The metro has put aside R4.7m to complete the project.”

Dibanisa Road, one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s busiest conduits, used by business and residents, is currently in terrible shape (Werner Hills)

Van Eyck said the asphalt would be removed from the damaged sections of Dibanisa Road before resurfacing.

This would solve the pothole problem.

“Today marks a critical point as we launch the first phase of this project, which will take us through to the intersection with the M19.

“When the contractor has finished with that in three to four weeks, we will focus the second phase on the Kwazakhele section.

“We have committed R2.5m for the first phase.”

He said the Dibanisa project was one of 20 similar projects being undertaken simultaneously by city-appointed contractors around the Bay as part of the metro’s Fill the Bay Programme.

“We have allocated a total of R40m to cover those projects and we also have R20m from the province to assist.”

He said, as with Dibanisa Road, flooding caused by blocked stormwater drains and culverts was often what caused the deterioration of the city’s thoroughfares.

“One example is on the M4, where it is flooding because a culvert has got blocked by sand and stone washed in from the sea.

“So at all times as we repair roads, we are engaging with our stormwater colleagues to ensure drains and culverts are clear.”

After the overview from the metro officials, a road milling machine started up and began scraping out the first section of damaged asphalt on Dibanisa Road, while a group of 10 women from ward 16 small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) looked on keenly.

One SMME representative, Thembeka Antoni, said she and her team were looking forward to becoming involved in the project.

“Most of all we are looking forward to learning skills.

“We don’t want hand-outs.

“We want to be the best at this work of fixing roads.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said a study was under way to explore the medium- to long-term widening of Dibanisa Road to accommodate the high traffic volume and make it safer.

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