Musical decades go head-to-head in ‘The Sensational 7′

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'The Sensational 7' celebrates seven legendary artists, dozens of recognisable songs and two eras that continue to define generations of music lovers

Backed by the 10-piece Centrestage All-Star Band, The Sensational 7 celebrates seven legendary artists, dozens of recognisable songs and two eras that continue to define generations of music lovers.

The first half of the show honours the classic sound, style and songwriting of Talking Heads, the Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac and Supertramp.

The show then moves into the arena-sized sound of the 2000s with hits from Maroon 5, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

Audiences can sing along to the songs they know and love, relive the memories and settle the debate once and for all: which decade reigns supreme — the 1980s or the 2000s?

At the heart of the production is the Centrestage All-Star Band, under the musical direction of lead vocalist Thuba Myeki.

The band features Gino Fabbri (drums), Ronnie van Jaarsveld (bass), Rory McLaren (keyboard), Stephen Hurter (lead guitar), Curtis Kettledas (saxophone), Daniel Smit (keyboard and vocals), Sebastian Mostert (acoustic guitar, drums and vocals), and Sisipho Mangqishi and Tsoso Moeng (backing vocals).

Smit, Mostert, Mangqishi and Moeng all make their debut appearances in the Centrestage All-Star Band for this production, bringing fresh musical energy, powerful voices and new performance character to the stage.

The show is held together by the comic presence of Fabbri as eccentric scientist “Walter Pilenkompf”, whose unexpected take on the band creates a lively thread between the music and the mayhem.

The Sensational 7 takes place on Friday at 7.30pm at Centrestage at Baywest. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets cost R220 a person, available through Quicket or from Wendy on 083-225-5401

There is also a family special where one child under 18 attends free with every paying adult.

Guests may bring their own food, but no outside drinks are permitted as a bar is available.

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