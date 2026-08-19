Nelson Mandela Bay CFO Jackson Ngcelwane dies

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Nelson Mandela Bay chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane, remembered for his role in strengthening the municipality’s financial management, has died.

Ngcelwane, 63, died on Monday.

He was appointed chief financial officer in 2024, following his service as a senior director in the budget and treasury directorate.

Much of this work took place behind the scenes, but it was central to the municipality’s efforts to improve financial governance and ensure that public finances were managed responsibly.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe conveyed her condolences to the Ngcelwane family.

“On behalf of the council, the executive and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, I extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“Ngcelwane made a meaningful contribution to the municipality, particularly in the area of financial management and governance.

“His work required discipline, experience and a strong commitment to protecting public resources.

“He served the municipality in different capacities before being appointed chief financial officer in 2024.

“We are grateful for the contribution he made during his years of service.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“We also extend our condolences to his colleagues and friends across the municipality who are mourning his passing.

“May his family find strength and comfort during this difficult period, and may his soul rest in peace.”

Details regarding a memorial and funeral arrangement will be communicated once confirmed by the family.

The council appointed Luyanda Ndeya as its new acting chief financial officer last week.

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