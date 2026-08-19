Plettenberg Bay rallies behind local hockey star

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Samkelo Mvimbi is playing for SA at the eighth FIH Hockey World Cup

Plettenberg Bay residents are rallying behind local hockey star Samkelo Mvimbi as he represents SA at the eighth FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Mvimbi, 27, first picked up a hockey stick in primary school before developing his skills and pursuing the sport more seriously in high school.

His journey has since taken him to the international stage, where he is living his dream of representing SA.

The World Cup, which began on August 15, has drawn strong support from the Plett community, with residents regularly sending messages of encouragement and wishing Mvimbi well on local social media pages.

For Mvimbi, the support from home has been both humbling and motivating.

“I feel proud to represent SA, and I’m excited for the journey.

“I didn’t really have any inspiration behind playing hockey initially, but when I started playing and doing some research, there were a few players I looked up to.

“Luckily, I got to play with some of them towards the end of their careers, at the start of mine, which was really cool,” he said.

SA qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup after successfully defending its Africa Cup of Nations title in Ismailia, Egypt.

The African champions were outstanding throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches before beating hosts Egypt 5-1 in the final.

Mvimbi said he was particularly grateful for the support he had received from people across the Garden Route, and especially from the Plettenberg Bay community.

“I was lucky enough to play in the Olympics and the World Cup, which is where I’m currently at,” he said.

He recalled being surprised when he was selected for his first Olympic Games, as he was still relatively young and new to professional hockey.

“I was quite shocked when I made my first Olympic Games because I didn’t really expect to make it.

“I was quite young then and new to the game professionally.

“But that set the tone for my hockey career and opened up opportunities such as playing in the FIH Hockey World Cup.”

Mvimbi’s professional career is also entering a new chapter.

He said he had signed with a team in France, where he would continue his career in the upcoming season.

“When I was introduced to hockey, the training, exposure and dedication I received from my coach, teammates, the entire school, my family and the local community rallying behind me to succeed made me not want to give up on the dream,” he said.

When his hockey career began to take off in high school, Mvimbi realised he had chosen the right path and decided to hold firmly to his ambitions.

His journey has also become an inspiration to other young athletes in Plettenberg Bay.

Local mountain biker and sports enthusiast Aphelele Nofemele, who hopes to represent SA internationally one day, said Mvimbi’s achievements had motivated him to work harder towards his own goals.

“Being a player is tough. You practise every day, you have people looking up to you, and you also do not want to disappoint those people.

“Win or lose, making the squad and playing for SA is a very big accomplishment that should not be taken for granted,” Nofemele said.

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