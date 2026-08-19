Turf and tears: School’s new fertiliser smells like hell

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Kingswood College in Makhanda has apologised for the stench caused due to the fertiliser used on their sports fields

Makhanda residents were given a distinctly unpleasant reminder this week that keeping sports fields green can sometimes come with a rather unwelcome side effect.

A strong odour from fertiliser applied to the Kingswood College sports fields spread across parts of the city, leaving residents complaining of headaches, nausea and an inability to even open their windows.

Though the school said it had chosen an organic fertiliser to reduce the use of chemicals and protect groundwater, the strength of the resulting smell clearly caught both the college and surrounding community off guard.

Kingswood has apologised and removed the remaining fertiliser and is irrigating the fields in an effort to disperse the odour.

The issue started on Tuesday.

In an open letter to residents, Kingswood apologised for the inconvenience and said it was in the process of rectifying the situation.

Grahamstown Deserves Better chair Devon Waldick said the stench was unbearable.

“The odour has become so severe that it is disrupting the entire surrounding community.

“We have received many complaints from angry and frustrated residents who can no longer open windows, hang washing or let children play outside.

“This is affecting the health, dignity and quality of life of our community.

“Our children and residents deserve clean air and a safe learning environment.”

The Grahamstown Deserves Better civic movement had also posted about the situation on social media.

In response, dozens of residents aired their grievances.

One resident quipped: “The condition of Grahamstown is sh*t, now it smells like it too.”

Another was less amused: “I understand that Kingswood needs to maintain their sports grounds with manure and fertiliser — but this is not funny.

“The headaches and the smell are bad enough, but at least put a notice out and try find another way.

“The stench is horrific and unbearable.

“Healthwise, it is causing headaches, nausea and chest pain.

“Even with windows and doors closed, it was still coming into the house.”

In another comment, a resident mentioned living exactly 1km from Kingwood College and thinking the smell was from within the house.

“I searched for it up and down.”

Kingswood College communications manager Jackie Clausen said on Wednesday that the prestigious private school had used an organic fertiliser to avoid using pesticides and harmful chemicals.

She said a notice was sent out to the Makhanda community on Tuesday.

Clausen said a large part of Makhanda relied on borehole water due to many years of water interruptions and the school did not want to introduce chemicals into the groundwater.

“Kingswood College sincerely apologises to members of the Makhanda community who have been affected by the unpleasant odour arising from the recent application of compost to our fields,” Clausen said.

“We fully appreciate the inconvenience and discomfort this has caused, particularly for those living and working in the surrounding area.”

Clausen said the college was committed to responsible and environmentally conscious grounds management.

“Wherever possible, we use organic fertilisers as part of our efforts to minimise the risk of groundwater contamination and reduce our reliance on chemical pesticides over the longer term.

“Unfortunately, the intensity of the odour has been greater than anticipated.”

Clausen said on Wednesday morning that the remaining fertiliser had been removed from the property and that the smell had already started to subside.

“We are now irrigating the fields to wash the fertiliser onto the soil to reduce and disperse the odour as quickly as possible.

“Irrigation is already taking place on the main campus fields.

“We have also reviewed our approach to the use of compost and will take appropriate steps to ensure this situation is not repeated and that future applications are managed in a manner that minimises any impact on the surrounding community.

“We sincerely regret the disruption and inconvenience this has caused and thank members of the Makhanda community for their patience, understanding and consideration.”

Clausen said the school had closed for a holiday for the month of August and that sports field maintenance could only happen during the break.

“Due to the recent rains, and it being so hot yesterday [Tuesday], several tonnes of fertiliser gave off that terrible smell.”

Gareth Randall, the director of African Dream Organix, which supplied the fertiliser, also sent a letter to Makhanda residents on Wednesday to apologise for the stench.

“We are writing to apologise for any inconvenience caused to the residents of Makhanda by the recent delivery of African Dream Organix,” he wrote.

“African Dream Organix is an organic growing medium that has been used successfully for a number of years at Kingswood College.

“Due to the high rainfall we received recently the product has a tendency to give off a stronger smell than anticipated.

“This is due to the microbial activity.

“Please accept our sincere apologies.”

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