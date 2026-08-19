‘Turf war’ suspected as motive for Algoa Park man’s murder

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Evelyn Goliath holds up a picture of her nephew, Ruwayne Rossouw, who was shot dead earlier this month

A long-running feud between rival groups appears to have escalated into a deadly cycle of shootings, with the fatal killing of Ruwayne Rossouw now placing his childhood friend in the dock.

Rossouw, 24, was gunned down in broad daylight on August 7, allegedly after being targeted in what his family believes was a turf war between rival groups operating between Algoa Park and Missionvale.

Rossouw was shot six times in Ysterhout Street, Algoa Park, at about 3pm.

His distraught aunt, Evelyn Goliath, said the accused, Siya Lloyd, 20, was Rossouw’s childhood friend.

“They grew up together, they used to play together,” Goliath said.

Lloyd appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, with the case postponed to August 24 for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Nelson Mandela Bay district detective intervention task team had made a breakthrough in the case when Lloyd was arrested in Algoa Park on Monday.

“Rossouw was reportedly sitting on the pavement when the suspect approached from the direction of Missionvale and fired several shots at him.

“During the shooting, another person reportedly fired shots at the suspect, who fled towards Missionvale,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She said Rossouw was transported to Livingstone Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“According to medical personnel, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” she said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the ongoing police investigation.”

However, Goliath said they believed Rossouw was shot because of turf rivalry.

She said the fatal wound was caused by a bullet that pierced his lungs.

He was also shot in the back, stomach and legs.

Goliath said she had been sleeping when the shots were fired.

She then rushed outside and was shocked to find Rossouw lying there.

“I didn’t even have shoes on. He was still alive when we got there.

“He was screaming, ‘auntie help me’. It was all so unreal.”

At the time of the incident, she said Rossouw had been with two friends.

They believed her nephew was targeted by the shooter.

She alleged turf rivalry had already claimed the lives of three other people in their street.

“This is not the first incident. A local was shot on the same spot where Rossouw was shot not long ago.”

She said another was shot in a tavern in Missionvale, and a third in the street.

Goliath did not believe that Rossouw was involved in gang activity.

“People from our area are scared to even go to the shop in Missionvale.”

She said the rivalry between some youngsters in the two areas had been ongoing for more than 10 years.

“Initially, it was just bloodless tensions.

“But now it has escalated to shootings,” she said.

Rossouw, she said, was like a son to her and they had lived together for close to 20 years.

“I raised him from when he was a child.

“He was a very humble, quiet person. He had a lot of dreams and visions.”

She said Rossouw had dropped out of school in grade 10.

“He didn’t want to go to school. He made a living fixing [electronics].

“He was not a people’s person; he was very reserved.”

She said the family was grateful an arrest had finally been made.

“We’re just happy justice is going to be served for Ruwayne.”

Goliath said the family had been informed that the state would oppose Lloyd’s bail application.

Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Prevention Forum board chair Eddie Alexander confirmed the area was a crime hotspot.

“There are rival shootings between two gangs in that area. We are looking at how we can speak to the community,” Alexander said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said community members were encouraged to share any information surrounding such incidents with the SAPS.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the task team for their swift investigative work.

“The SAPS urges communities to continue assisting detectives with information that can help bring perpetrators of violent crime to justice,” Ngalo said.

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