‘We want justice’: Anger rises after fatal crash on R72

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Anele Ntozini, 33, was killed in a head-on collision on the R72

Grief and anger spilled onto the steps of the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court this week as residents and taxi association members demanded that bail be denied to a truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash.

The collision claimed the life of father-of-two Anele Ntozini, 33.

Police allege that the truck driver, Ngonidzashe Manyanga, 29, was operating the heavy-duty vehicle without a valid driving licence.

The legality of foreign national Manyanga’s status in the country is also being investigated.

He is due back in court on Monday next week for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

“The SA Police Service in Port Alfred ... detained a foreign national truck driver following a multi-vehicle, fatal collision on the R72 national road on Friday August 14 at about 4.40pm,” McCarthy said.

“The tragic incident occurred approximately 2km outside Port Alfred at the Southwell gravel road intersection.

“It is alleged that four vehicles travelling from the direction of Port Alfred were stationary on the road, waiting for oncoming traffic from the Kenton-on-Sea direction to clear.

“A heavy-duty truck approaching from Port Alfred failed to stop in time.

“In an attempt to avoid a rear-end collision with the stationary vehicles, the truck driver [allegedly] veered into the oncoming traffic lane on the R72.”

McCarthy said said the truck allegedly collided head-on with an oncoming seven-seater Nissan Livina, which was travelling from Kenton-on-Sea.

“The 33-year-old male driver of the Nissan was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated.

“Tragically, the driver sustained fatal injuries and was certified dead at the scene by EMS.

“The driver of the truck, a Zimbabwean national, was [allegedly] found to be operating the heavy-duty vehicle without a valid driving permit.

“A traffic fine was issued immediately on the scene for the licensing violation and the truck was officially confiscated for investigation purposes.

“The suspect has been arrested and faces a primary charge of culpable homicide, alongside additional profiling under the Immigration Act to verify his legal status in SA.”

A representative for Ntozini’s family, Xolelani Baleni, said on Tuesday that they were struggling to cope with his death.

Ntozini worked as a taxi driver under the Ncedo Taxi Association.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

“On Friday, we got the call that Anele’s vehicle was found next to the road and that he had passed away in the accident,” Baleni said.

“There are all sorts of emotions that the family is feeling right now.

“Some of us are angry, some of us are trying to stay calm but we are keeping our heads down until after the funeral on Saturday.”

Baleni said once the family had said their final goodbyes and buried Ntozini they would try to find answers and fight for justice.

“We want justice against both the driver of the truck and the owner of the truck,” he said.

“How can you [allegedly] allow an employee to drive your truck with no licence?”

The Herald was unable to independently confirm who owned the truck or what was being transported at the time.

“We have heard that the driver [allegedly] did not have papers to be in SA legally but we are waiting for more information on that,” Baleni said.

“We will find out more after the funeral.”

Ncedo Taxi Association deputy chair Lindani Jama said the community was shocked.

“There were vehicles waiting on the R72 to turn right and I don’t know if the driver was distracted but he [allegedly] did not stop in time for those vehicles.

“He instead [allegedly] swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with the taxi.”

Jama said community members, as well as representatives from the Uncedo Taxi Association, stood outside the court to oppose bail and would do so again at Manyanga’s next court appearance.

“The thing is, we do not know if the driver has papers to live and work in SA legally.

“If he is released by the court, we fear he might leave the country and that we won’t know where to find him again.

“We don’t want him to run away, he must face the consequences.

“This driver was [allegedly] driving that truck recklessly.

“If he had been paying attention and driving at a decent speed, he could have managed to stop behind those cars and this tragedy would never have happened.

“When he appears in court again on Monday we will be outside opposing bail.

“We want justice.”

McCarthy said the SAPS urged all motorists, particularly heavy-vehicle drivers, to adhere to speed limits strictly, exercise extreme caution and ensure full compliance with the National Road Traffic Act.

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