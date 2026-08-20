Bail hearing of Knysna mob justice suspects postponed to September

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A Knysna magistrate has postponed the bail hearing of murder and kidnapping suspects Michael Xolani Hamza and Melikhaya Mphekeleni to September 2

A former ANC ward councillor candidate and his co-accused will have to wait a little longer to hear whether they will be granted bail in a murder and kidnapping case that has been playing out in a Knysna court since July.

The bail hearing of Michael Xolani Hamza and Melikhaya Mphekeleni was postponed again on Wednesday to September 2 to allow the investigating officer to confirm Mphekeleni’s home address.

Mphekeleni had previously been chosen by his community to stand as the ANC’s councillor candidate for ward 7 in Knysna in the upcoming local government elections.

However, that all changed when the two were arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Lamleli Mboniswa and Bulelani Lusu, who were suspected of stealing electricity cables.

The two men were dragged from a shack near Mbetane Street, Khayalethu, at about 6am on Monday, July 6.

They were taken to Bongani, also in Knysna, where they were assaulted.

Both men, aged 33 and 44, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Knysna Provincial Hospital, where they were later declared dead.

The suspects have been in custody since July 10 and will remain behind bars as the investigation continues.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said further arrests were expected.

The state is opposing bail.

A resident who attended the court proceedings on Wednesday was unhappy with the killing of the cable theft suspects.

“Yes, cable theft is a crisis in Knysna. Technology is vandalised, and community members suffer while waiting for the municipality to fix things.

“However, leaders need to be wise and careful in how they handle these issues,” the resident said.

The Herald

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