Gqeberha dancer creates global paths for local performers

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A new Gqeberha dance company, Sky-Bound Dance Co, is creating opportunities for local talent

Twenty-year-old Brooklyn Plaatjies has been dancing since the age of three — a passion that has taken her from ballet studios in Gqeberha to international stages and has now inspired her to establish her own dance company.

Plaatjies, the founder of the newly established Sky-Bound Dance Co, started ballet before expanding her training to hip-hop, rhythmic gymnastics, jazz, contemporary and modern dance, among other styles.

Her journey also took her to the US in 2024, where she spent six months gaining experience and exposure to the international dance industry.

“I’ve always loved dancing. I started ballet at the age of three, and ever since then, I’ve been very interested in learning all the different dance styles,” Plaatjies said.

“I just wanted to learn everything to do with dancing. Even before my time in America, where I was dancing, I knew I wanted to work overseas, on cruise ships and such.

“I realised that I don’t just want this for myself. I would like to be in a position where I can help more dancers travel.

“I want dancers to know that they don’t have to leave Gqeberha and go to Johannesburg or Cape Town to succeed; that they can also travel the world.”

Established in June, Sky-Bound is a professional dance company rather than a dance studio, with a focus on creating opportunities for South African dancers to pursue professional careers and international opportunities.

The company currently has 18 dancers, supported by a five-member crew that includes choreography and videography.

The number of dancers the company can accommodate is dependent on the funding available.

Plaatjies said her vision was to help talented dancers access opportunities that could take their careers beyond the local stage, while giving them the professional preparation needed to compete internationally.

“For me, it is about bridging the gap between studio dancing and the professional stage. There are so many dancers who have talent, but that talent is unseen because they don’t have the same opportunities,” she said.

“Unfortunately, SA often doesn’t provide these opportunities, but there are plenty of opportunities overseas.

“I want to help dancers identify those opportunities. I have contacts overseas who can assist with placing dancers in different international spaces.

“I can also assist them with their portfolios, contracts and showreels.”

The company is also focused on recognising the individual journeys and ambitions of its dancers, with each performer bringing different skills and experiences to the group.

Through collaborations and sponsorships, Sky-Bound Dance Co aims to give its performers opportunities that extend beyond the dance studio.

The company creates professional dance content and showreels that dancers can use to strengthen their portfolios and showcase their abilities to potential international employers.

Sky-Bound also seeks to develop performers across multiple disciplines, including dance, acting and singing, allowing young creatives to build a more versatile portfolio and gain experience in a professional environment.

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