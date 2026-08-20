‘I was brought to tears by my support at court’

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Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive and lawyer Tania Koen speaks to rape complainant Aviwe Nkume outside the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Thursday

More than 100 people gathered outside the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday in support of 22-year-old rape complainant Aviwe Nkume, whose case has remained in limbo since November 2024.

They expressed anger at what they described as a stark disparity in the criminal justice system.

While Nkume has waited nearly two years for her complaint to progress, the man she alleges raped her secured an interim protection order against her within weeks.

This prompted accusations that the justice system was moving faster to protect the alleged perpetrator than to pursue justice for the young woman.

Some of Aviwe Nkume's supporters outside court. She said she viewed the support she received as a victory because she realised she was not alone (Fredlin Adriaan)

Nkume was forced to come face to face with the 39-year-old man in court on Thursday in preparation for the magistrate to hear arguments over whether the interim protection order against her should be made permanent.

On November 24 2024, she accused the man, who lived close to her family home in Booysen Park, of beating and raping her after questioning her sexuality.

After reporting the matter at the Chatty police station, she was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where, she said, it was confirmed that she had been raped.

DNA evidence was also obtained.

However, within three weeks the case was closed again, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declining to prosecute.

It was only after Nkume took her story to social media in July and activists became involved that the case was reopened earlier this month.

The man she accused took issue with her naming him and posting his picture on social media and sought a protection order against her for harassment.

Until the matter has been argued and a decision has been made whether to make the order permanent or set it aside, Nkume has been barred from talking about him on public platforms.

Outside the court on Thursday, community members, together with nonprofit organisations including the TWYST Foundation and Sonke Gender Justice, picketed and sang struggle songs in support of Nkume.

Their voices carried into the courtroom as proceedings got under way.

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation provided Aviwe Nkume with legal representation (Fredlin Adriaan)

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation provided Nkume with legal representation.

Steenkamp Foundation chief executive and lawyer Tania Koen said it would oppose the protection order.

The matter was postponed to September 7 for the man to obtain legal representation.

Addressing the court, he said he was frustrated and feared for his life.

“That is why I am here,” he said.

“At work, I am seen as a bad person.

“People do not want to live near me.

“Everywhere I go in Gqeberha, people now know me.

“I want the court to be aware of this in case anything happens to me.

“I find myself with enemies that I do not even know.

“I don’t have bad blood with anyone.”

He declined to comment when approached after the proceedings.

I had spoken out to create awareness; it was not about hate. I am a voice for the voiceless. I turned my pain into passion. — Rape complainant Aviwe Nkume

Nkume, meanwhile, said she believed her team would be successful in having the interim protection order set aside.

“My ultimate goal is for there to be accountability.

“I was brought to tears by the support here today [Thursday].

“I realised that I am not alone.

“Hearing their voices from inside the courtroom gave me strength.”

Nkume gave The Herald permission to publish her name and photograph.

“I had spoken out to create awareness; it was not about hate.

“I am a voice for the voiceless.

“I turned my pain into passion.”

Koen expressed relief at the postponement.

She said though there was a court interdict against her client, it was temporary.

They intended to oppose the application for the protection order to be made permanent.

“We believe this matter will have to go to trial to put Nkume’s version before court.”

Explaining the process, she said the applicant would first get an opportunity to put his version before the court, which must then consider the papers submitted in determining whether there is a prima facie case.

“They gave him a temporary order, so today was an opportunity for Nkume to come before the court and indicate that she would oppose the application,” Koen said.

“Had Nkume not come to court today the interim order would have been made permanent.

“For Nkume, she took this as a victory because you can see the support she has here.

“It is very important for [an alleged] victim to be believed.

“Nkume is getting support from the community because people believe her.

“The other big thing is that the state is relooking at the rape case.

“We have been called for a meeting, which indicates that it has been reopened.

“However, they have not yet decided whether to charge him as they still need to consider the facts and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prove the case in court.

“If there is no link the state cannot prove the case, but it is still early days.”

Sandisiwe Pukwana of Sonke Gender Justice, which focuses on gender-based-violence in the Booysen Park area, said the organisation had decided to support Nkume the moment its members heard her story.

“We came here today to say we are part of the fight; we are part of the movement.

“It is a sad situation that the [rape] case was closed but the matter of the protection order seems to be getting more traction.

“Is our justice system working for survivors or against them?

“We always say it is important for survivors to speak out, which is what Nkume did.

“However, after speaking out, she got a protection order against her, which contradicts what we as civil society are trying to encourage — that survivors should speak out so they can get help.”

Mbulelo Horlam, 37, of Khayamnandi in Despatch, was among a group of men at Thursday’s picket.

He encouraged more men to stand up and support women.

“It is painful that day after day, women are being abused,” Horlam said.

“We say enough is enough.

“People may call men dogs, but we want to show that not all men are like that.

“There is hope because there are men like us who are willing to stand up.

“I have sisters; I would never want something like this to happen to them.”

LGBTQIA+ Eastern Cape task team co-chair Notshayana Skepe said the number of its members affected by gender-based violence in the province was troubling.

“We are grateful for the support one of the members of our community [Nkume] received at court.

“The police [allegedly] became relaxed in investigating Nkume’s case until she, out of frustration, posted her version on social media.

“Nkume went through a lot.”

She said they had received reports that members of the LGBTQIA+ community were still hesitant to report their cases for fear of being victimised.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police were now waiting for the rape docket from the senior public prosecutor.

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