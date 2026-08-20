Knysna councillor Aubrey Tsengwa shot dead

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Knysna councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni confirmed his death

Tsengwa, who represented Ward 8, was the driver of a vehicle in which three other people were wounded during the shooting in Ngxalo Street, Joodsekamp, at about 9.20pm.

Police said the victims were on their way home when they were approached by an unknown suspect who opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an adult male driver was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Three others were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” Twigg said.

Mtsweni said the ANC was aware of Tsengwa’s death.

“The ANC has heard the news of Tsengwa’s passing.

In a statement, the party’s ANC regional spokesperson Moyisi Magalela said Tsengwa was gunned down in a brutal act of violence.

“The killing of a public representative cannot be treated as just another statistic.

“It is an attack on a family, a community and on the democratic institutions through which our people are represented.

“We therefore call upon the police and all relevant law-enforcement authorities to leave no stone unturned in investigating the circumstances surrounding Aubrey’s killing.

“We demand a swift, thorough and credible investigation, and we expect those responsible for this heinous crime — including anyone who may have planned, facilitated or assisted in its commission — to be identified, arrested and brought before a court of law.”

“There must be no hiding place for the perpetrators.”

He called on residents with any information to cooperate with the police.

“His leadership of the Victor Molosi region forms an important part of his political legacy.

“He carried the responsibility of leading our movement at regional level and contributed towards strengthening the ANC and advancing the interests of the communities of this region.”

“The ANC Victor Molosi region extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Tsengwa family, his children, relatives and friends, his comrades, colleagues in council and the entire Ward 8 and Knysna community.”

Tsengwa’s political career was marked by leadership, political upheaval and controversy.

He served as deputy mayor in 2019 before becoming mayor in August 2022, when an ANC-led coalition replaced the DA.

His tenure as mayor was marked by political challenges and legal disputes.

Western Cape MEC for local government Anton Bredell ordered a provincial investigation into the municipality’s appointment of political support staff during Tsengwa’s time in office.

Tsengwa was removed as mayor on February 14 2025 following a third motion of no confidence.

He resigned as a municipal councillor on March 31 2025, ahead of provincial ANC sanctions.

The party subsequently suspended him for allegedly undermining party business.

He returned to the council in June 2025 after winning back his Ward 8 seat in a local by-election under the ANC banner.

News of his death prompted tributes from across the political divide.

DA councillor Jason White, who served with Tsengwa on several council committees, described him as “quite a character” and recalled the respect they maintained despite serving on opposing political sides.

“We served on opposite sides of the house and, while we certainly differed on several matters, we could do so respectfully,” White said in a Facebook post.

He said Tsengwa was passionate about the issues he believed in and committed to the people of Ward 8.

“In council, he was never afraid to speak his mind, to challenge, or to hold officials to account.”

White said Tsengwa’s contribution would be missed and his voice remembered.

“Whatever our political differences may be, politics must never make us lose our humanity.”

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