Three caught in Bay pharmaceutical drug bust

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The Hawks nabbed three suspects during a co-ordinated operation in Algoa Park and Kariega on Wednesday

Three men arrested for allegedly dealing illegally in controlled medication appeared in two separate courts in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

The Hawks nabbed the trio during a co-ordinated operation in Algoa Park and Kariega on Wednesday.

The team behind the arrests included officials from the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, National Priority Violent Crime, Economic Protected Resources attached to the Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, and the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit Combat Team.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana described the arrests as a breakthrough in the fight against the unlawful proliferation of scheduled pharmaceutical substances, drugs and cannabis.

The investigation started in September 2025.

Dimitri Alexander, 30, and Jamaine Abrahams, 40, appeared on Thursday in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed to August 27 ahead of a potential bail application.

The two were arrested at separate homes in Algoa Park.

The third accused, Morgan Olwagen, 30, who was arrested in Kariega, was granted bail of R1,000 during his appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court.

His matter has been postponed to November 12 for further investigation.

All three face charges relating to dealing in scheduled pharmaceutical substances, drugs and cannabis.

In the dock, Alexander and Abrahams appeared calm.

After being read their rights, they opted to be represented by Legal Aid SA.

Alexander told the court he had previously been convicted for possession of perlemoen, but that he had no pending cases or warrants out for his arrest.

Abrahams indicated that he had no previous convictions, pending cases or warrants.

Mhlakuvana said the team that carried out the operation met at about 6am on Wednesday.

He said three premises were targeted.

The first property, in Algoa Park, was searched and Abrahams was arrested.

Alexander was later arrested at a second property in the same area.

“The searches resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of scheduled medication and suspected cannabis, as well as items believed to be of investigative value.

“The seized items include 5,000 Purata tablets, contained in 50 bottles of 100 tablets each, 500g of cannabis, an undisclosed amount of cash, three scales and four cellular telephones,” Mhlakuvana said.

He said the operation was then extended to a home in Kariega, where Olwagen was arrested.

“The suspect is alleged to be the leader of the syndicate.”

During the search of the Kariega premises, Mhlakuvana said, police seized a bottle of Purata tablets, a bottle of Mylan Alprazolam 1mg, a bottle of Mylan Alprazolam 0.5mg, 44 Stilpane tablets and a cellphone.

“A sting operation was conducted in the form of a controlled test-purchase operation that identified their premises.

“Further test purchases and verification operations were subsequently carried out to establish the credibility of the information received.

“These operations yielded positive results and culminated in the co-ordinated takedown.

“The suspects were arrested and formally charged with contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, including the unlawful possession and dealing in scheduled substances, as well as charges relating to dealing in cannabis.”

Mhlakuvana said the investigation was continuing, and further arrests and additional charges could not be ruled out.

According to MedicinesFAQ, Purata is used in the treatment of anxiety disorders, including anxiety associated with depression, and is also prescribed to relieve symptoms of acute alcohol withdrawal.

Alprazolam, used for short-term symptomatic relief of excessive anxiety, may be habit-forming when taken for long periods.

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