Three due in court on charges linked to perlemoen possession

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A joint operation uncovered suspected illegal perlemoen-related activities at a lodge in the Southwell area outside Bathurst on Wednesday

Three men are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were allegedly caught in possession of dozens of the region’s most valuable molluscs worth millions of rand.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said three foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday after a joint operation that uncovered suspected illegal perlemoen-related activities at a lodge in the Southwell area outside Bathurst.

The men, aged between 28 and 45, are facing charges relating to the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998.

“Members of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment were conducting patrols in the Southwell area at approximately 12pm when they encountered a certain lodge where they suspected that criminal activities were taking place,” Mawisa said.

“Upon further investigation and with assistance from members of SAPS Highway Patrol, the Specialised Task Force, Vispol Bathurst and other relevant units, a search was conducted at the premises.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of equipment and items linked to the processing of abalone [perlemoen] worth millions.”

Mawisa said the investigation was continuing.

“The South African Police Service commends the co-operation between law enforcement agencies and the department of forestry, fisheries and environment in combating illegal marine resource activities and protecting South Africa’s marine resources,” he said.

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