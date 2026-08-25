Little Kabega sewage spill causing widescale eco-damage

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Andrew Laing in the bush between Pine and Oak roads in Overbaakens where a bulk sewerage line has snapped and sewage is flowing into the Little Kabega stream. The four young bluegums in the picture apparently toppled over in March during the heavy rains, smashing the pipe in half

Raw sewage from a collapsed pipeline is pouring into the Little Kabega stream, which feeds into the Baakens River Valley and eventually out into Algoa Bay.

Guided by a concerned resident, The Herald was able to see on Monday where four bluegum trees had toppled over in the bush, just west of the William Moffett Expressway, snapping the pipe in two.

The trees apparently fell over in March, which is when heavy rains gushed through an intersecting stormwater drain, gouging out the roots.

Supporting this theory, not long afterwards, raw sewage started to pour down the Little Kabega.

Resident Andrew Laing led the way through the bush between Pine and Oak roads to the source of the problem, where the stench hung heavily in the air and the stormwater flow became suddenly grey and turgid.

Laing, who lives in the Riverclub Complex in Walmer, on the banks of the Little Kabega, 5km down the river, said the situation was untenable.

“We have raised the alarm a number of times, directly with the metro, and through the Overbaakens Ward 6 councillor.

“Initially, after nothing happened, we decided we needed to trace the source.

“We just moved systematically up the river checking the quality of the water, until we came to this.”

He said, in his view, one of the root causes for this failure of the sewerage line and others like it up and down the Baakens Valley was the amount of run-off into stormwater drains.

“There is so much more development than there used to be and the consequence every time is more impermeable surfaces and more rainfall run-off.”

He said residents were hoping for an urgent response from the metro.

“We think if they could just install a sleeve to connect the two sections of pipe on either side of the break, that should do the trick, at least temporarily, until there’s budget for a more comprehensive overhaul.”

He said the showcase Riverclub indigenous garden, straddling the Little Kabega, which he had helped to start, was intended for both residents and local and foreign visitors to enjoy nature safely.

“In that part of the river before the March floods, we were getting red fin minnow, goldie barb, plenty of crabs and frogs and even otters.

“Now with this sewage coming through, the river is dead.

“Long ago, we installed benches by the river but you can no longer sit there because it reeks.”

Laing, 65, said he remembered enjoying the Baakens River Valley when growing up in Mangold Park, and how it was a paradise for walking, camping, fishing and swimming.

“Today, of course, there are multiple reasons ranging from crime to pollution why one cannot enjoy it like that.

“But I’m still hoping we’ll get it right and my grandchildren will be able to enjoy it like I did.”

Ward 6 councillor Gert Engelbrecht said after residents showed him the sewerage line breakage off Pine Road, he had immediately passed on the information to the metro.

“At that time, they said it was going to be a big job and they did not immediately have a contractor to assign.

“When I followed up two weeks ago, they were starting to appoint contractors, so I am pushing for one to tackle this job and problems at two sewage pump stations on the Baakens, which also fall under Ward 6.

“The National Treasury has already warned this metro that if we don’t stop sewage flowing into our rivers, they will start to withhold grant money, so we have to rectify this problem.”

Questions were sent to metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya on Sunday evening and receipt was confirmed but no response had been received by the time of publication on Monday.

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