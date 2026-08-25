New album by Luna Paige inspired by self-discovery

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SA singer-songwriter Luna Paige will perform in Gqeberha in September

Singer Luna Paige is set to take audiences on a deeply personal journey when she launches her latest multidisciplinary project, Die Reisigers, next month.

The new album, to be released on Friday September 4, draws inspiration from Paige’s travels through SA and southern Europe, including her pilgrimage along Spain’s Camino de Santiago.

Die Reisigers brings together music, storytelling and visual art in an immersive production, exploring movement, belonging, loss, self-love, acceptance and the search for home.

“After Covid, I decided that I wanted to travel, and I started documenting my travels,” Paige said.

“That journey became the inspiration for Die Reisigers.

“It’s really a project about the stories and experiences I collected along the way, and how those experiences changed the way I looked at myself and the world around me.”

The project has already featured at several major arts festivals, including Woordfees in 2025, and KKNK, Suidoosterfees and Kalfiefees in 2026.

It was also nominated for Best Music Production at the 2025 Aardklop National Arts Festival.

Her musical journey has continued with recent singles Rustyd & Herhaal in 2025, followed by Die Oral and Die Lyf in 2026.

Music videos for the latter two singles have also been selected for rotation on kykNET’s music channel.

The album release will be followed by a two-month national tour, taking Die Reisigers to venues across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The production combines Paige’s piano and acoustic guitar performances with stories, humour and personal reflections.

She will be joined on stage by musicians Mauritz Lotz and Andre Scheepers, whose guitar, keyboard and electronic arrangements add another dimension to the performance.

“Die Reisigers is a three-faceted project,” Paige said.

“There’s the literature side, which is the lyrics and the storytelling; then there’s the visual art, which further tells the story through images while I perform.

“And then, of course, there’s the music, with two producers on stage with me, bringing those different elements together.”

She hopes the production will encourage audiences to reflect on their own journeys while still providing an evening of enjoyment.

“People can expect a really immersive experience when they come to the show,” she said.

“I’ll be playing piano and acoustic guitar, and two producers will be on stage with me, while the visual art adds another layer to the storytelling.

“I want people to enjoy themselves, but also leave thinking about their own journey and where they are in their lives.”

The Gqeberha leg of Die Reisigers will take place at The Music Kitchen on Thursday September 17.

Doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost R180 and are available via The Music Kitchen website.

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