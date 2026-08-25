New twist in Gqeberha murder case involving childhood friends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evelyn Goliath holds a picture of her nephew, Ruwayne Rossouw, whom Siya Lloyd is accused of killing

A young Gqeberha man accused of fatally shooting his childhood friend now faces an additional charge of attempted murder.

State prosecutor Nicole December disclosed this on Monday during the bail application of Siya Lloyd in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.

Lloyd, 20, is accused of the murder of Ruwayne Rossouw, 24, in Algoa Park in the northern areas almost three weeks ago.

He was arrested on August 17.

It is understood that the attempted murder charge arises from a separate shooting incident that allegedly took place in the same area two months ago.

Rossouw was shot while sitting on the pavement in Ysterhout Street at about 3pm on August 7.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at the time that an unknown assailant approached from the direction of Missionvale and fired several shots at Rossouw, hitting him multiple times.

Ruwayne Rossouw, 24, who was gunned down in Ysterhout Street, Algoa Park, on August 7 (Werner Hills)

During the shooting, she said, another person reportedly fired shots at the suspect, who fled towards Missionvale.

Janse van Rensburg said a critically injured Rossouw was transported to Livingstone Hospital where he died of his wounds later.

According to the amended charge sheet, Lloyd allegedly attempted to kill Cuan Simmons by “shooting at him with a firearm” in Ysterhout Street on June 26.

No further details relating to the alleged incident were disclosed.

Lloyd looked relaxed as he stood in the dock on Monday, his left hand tucked inside his grey fleece jacket.

His attorney, Shane Smith, told the court that he had a gunshot wound that needed to be checked.

Smith asked that his client be allowed to undergo a checkup at the St Albans Correctional Facility hospital.

He said Lloyd had no previous convictions, pending criminal cases, protection orders or outstanding warrants against him.

Magistrate Fundile Matoto granted the request.

The case was postponed to September 1 for the state to access Lloyd’s criminal record file.

The Herald reported last week that the bereaved family believed Rossouw’s killing resulted from a turf war between rival groups operating between Algoa Park and Missionvale.

Rossouw’s aunt, Evelyn Goliath, said at the time that Lloyd and Rossouw were childhood friends.

She said they used to play together while growing up and blamed Rossouw’s shooting on rivalry between Missionvale residents and people living in her street.

Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Prevention Forum board chair Eddie Alexander said last week that Missionvale and the part of Algoa Park where the shooting occurred was a crime hotspot marked by shootings between rival gangs.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald