Only education department can select learning material suppliers — judge

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Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade. The department, with Gade cited as the first respondent, and a consortium it appointed have been ordered to pay the costs of the court action

A legal dispute in the Eastern Cape over a multimillion-rand school textbook and stationery tender has led to a court ruling that only the provincial education department, not its appointed consortium, can make procurement decisions.

The case involves a tender to supply learning materials for thousands of schools in 2027 and centres on the question who has the authority to procure and award contracts to suppliers.

There are more than 1.7-million pupils in grade R to 12 at 4,705 schools in the Eastern Cape.

The province’s education department awarded a tender three years ago for the 2025/2026 financial year to a consortium comprising Lebone Litho Printers, DSV Road and DSV Contract Logistics, to manage the project to deliver stationery and textbooks to schools.

The consortium was hired to manage the acquisition and provision of stationery for three years — starting in the 2026 academic year — with an option to renew the contract.

However, a supplier, Power Stationery, which was disqualified during the procurement process, took the department and the consortium to the Makhanda high court to challenge the decision.

The court granted an order in favour of the supplier on June 19 and declared that the department, as a public organ, had incorrectly abdicated its responsibilities when the consortium took procurement decisions relating to the supply chain management policy.

The consortium and the department then filed papers for leave to appeal against the decision.

The supplier also filed its own papers to interdict the procurement process for the 2027 academic year.

Both applications were heard by the Makhanda high court on August 14.

On August 21, judge Denzil Potgieter upheld the June 19 order and instructed the consortium to desist from awarding contracts to suppliers.

Potgieter said the consortium should continue providing services to manage the project on behalf of the department but not “adjudicate any bids, or take final procurement decisions, including awarding any tenders”.

The department, with education MEC Fundile Gade cited as the first respondent, and the consortium were ordered to pay the costs of the court action.

The consortium’s legal representative, Patrick O’Donovan, said: “We reserve comment. The case remains subject to the completion of [further] appeal processes.”

Power Stationery director Rahul Roopanand said the June 19 order remained in force until the appeal process had run its course.

“Power Stationery is satisfied that the court has confirmed the distinction between the consortium’s project management role and the department’s responsibility for public procurement decisions.

“Our concern from the outset has been that procurement decisions must be taken by the appropriate organ of state and in line with the legal and constitutional framework governing public procurement,” Roopanand said.

He said the company would continue to follow the court process and act on the advice of its legal representatives.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima declined to answer specific questions relating to the tender amounts and last week’s judgment.

“We are currently studying the judgment and cannot comment for now,” he said.

How the events unfolded:

April 2023: The department awards the tender to the consortium to provide project management services for the acquisition and provision of school learner-teacher support materials (LTSM). The tender was set to expire on July 19 2026;

August 2023: The department and the consortium sign an agreement;

June 2025: The consortium invites bids from suppliers to tender for the 2025/2026 academic year;

July 2025: Power Stationery submits its bid;

August 2025: The consortium informs Power Stationery that its bid was unsuccessful;

October 2025: Power Stationery files papers challenging the constitutionality and lawfulness of the consortium’s decision;

June 2026: The court sets aside the decision not to award the contract to Power Stationery and orders that the consortium’s “purported power” to award contracts was invalid and unconstitutional. Power Stationery writes to the department and consortium seeking assurance that the parties will not continue with the alleged unlawful conduct in the next round of procurement;

July: Consortium attorneys write back, maintaining that the court judgment was “clearly wrong” and saying they will appeal against the decision;

The department then extends the contract for a further two years and the consortium also requests suppliers to bid for the 2027 academic year.

In court papers, Power Stationery argued that it had been supplying the department with LTSM for 15 years, including stationery from 2022 to 2025.

The department previously procured materials directly from Power Stationery and other suppliers before entering into a tender with the consortium to manage the project.

Power Stationery argued that the consortium had overstepped its duties by procuring and awarding contracts to suppliers.

This, Power Stationery argued, was the responsibility of the department. It said the interdict would remedy the previous conduct of the consortium.

In his most recent judgment, Potgieter agreed with Power Stationery that there would be harm in the fiscus if the consortium was to continue as a sole procuring agent instead of only as a project manager to the department.

“It will be selecting suppliers of its choosing and spend significant amounts of money without following any public procurement legal prescripts or processes.

“The education department’s [budget] for the 2026/2027 financial year for LTSM is R768m,” Potgieter said.

He said money, once spent, would not be easily recoverable.

“I agree with the submission made on behalf of Power Stationery that such ‘a legal black hole’ cannot be permitted to exist for the next 24 months, particularly given the critical importance of public procurement principles, which are being violated continuously in this process.

“In my view, it has also been established that Power Stationery will suffer irreparable harm if the relief is not granted.

“The current state of affairs severely prejudices it, as its entire business is premised on supplying stationery which it has done for the education department for more than 15 years.

“It has already lost significant business by being excluded by the consortium.

“It is also at risk of being excluded from supplying the department for the next two years.”

Potgieter said the consortium and the department would not suffer irreparable harm should the relief be granted.

“Their contention that the present supply process would be disrupted and schoolchildren and the service providers engaged by the consortium would suffer prejudice is illusory.

“Apart from the fact that the contention is not supported by convincing evidence, the effect of relief cannot bear such a consequence.

“The [core essence] of the decision of the consortium cannot lawfully assume the education department’s procurement decision-making by adjudicating bids and awarding tenders.”

Potgieter said the departmental tender appointing the consortium as a project manager had not been impugned.

“Accordingly, the consortium is not precluded from providing project management services to the education department.

“The steps taken thus far in processing bids for the 2027 academic year fall within the ambit of the consortium’s project management duties.

“It is only precluded from taking decisions concerning the awarding of tenders, which is the domain of the department.”

Potgieter said an interdict would not undo the steps already taken.

“It therefore presently merely remains for the education department itself to adjudicate the bids and award tenders.

“This is precisely the task that the department successfully performed before 2025, when the consortium entered the picture.

“This cannot dismantle or disrupt the supply chain or delay finalising the delivery of learning material for the 2027 academic year.

“It would still leave sufficient opportunity, even on the current timeline, to complete delivery of learning material to schools in time for the start of the 2027 academic year.

“Restoring the pre-2025 decision-making process, which the education department handled successfully, will not prejudice anyone.”

Potgieter said the June 19 order would “continue to be operational and enforceable and will be executed in full and until the final determination of all present and future leave to appeal applications and appeals”.

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