Cops zero in on fifth suspect in Tete murder

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Alleged hitman Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gandala, 27, together with alleged middlemen in the killing of one of Eastern Cape's decorated boxing champions, Zolani Tete, Sinebhongo Qase, 28, duirng their appearance at the Mdantsane magistrates court on Tuesday.

Police are closing in on a fifth suspect linked to the murder of former two-time world champion boxer Zolani Tete, with detectives now hunting a man believed to have driven the getaway car after the shooting.

The suspect is believed to have fled the Eastern Cape, but police insiders say his identity is known to investigators and his arrest is imminent.

Four other suspects, including the alleged mastermind, have already been arrested in connection with Tete’s killing.

The 38-year-old boxer was gunned down outside his home in Mdantsane on Friday night.

The suspects, arrested in KuGompo City’s Scenery Park and in Mdantsane on Sunday, appeared in the township’s magistrate’s court for the first time on Tuesday.

On Monday, the man suspected of orchestrating the hit-style killing, Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, made his initial court appearance.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Tuesday that further arrests were possible as the investigation continued.

The public can be assured that we are committed to ensuring that every individual involved in this senseless killing is brought before the courts — Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana

“At this stage, the SAPS is approaching this investigation on an information and evidence-driven basis.

“As and when new information comes to light, we will follow up on every lead thoroughly,” Gantana said.

“If there [are] sufficient grounds to effect further arrests, we will not hesitate to do so.

“Our investigating team remains actively engaged in the case, and we are continuing to pursue several lines of inquiry.

“While we have four suspects in custody, we are not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests.

“The public can be assured that we are committed to ensuring that every individual involved in this senseless killing is brought before the courts,” Gantana said.

She appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

On Tuesday, Goqwana appeared before bail court magistrate Anton Pretorius. His formal bail application was postponed to September 1.

In an adjacent courtroom, alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gandala, 27, together with the suspected middleman, Sinebhongo Qase, 28, briefly appeared before magistrate Nolundi Mgwali.

While Kolisa and Gandala abandoned their right to apply for bail, Qase’s matter was transferred to the bail court, where he joined Goqwana in the dock.

Guns and ammunition believed to have been used to kill Tete were allegedly found during a raid in Scenery Park on Sunday which resulted in the arrests of Kolisa and Gandala

In the bail court, Goqwana’s defence lawyer, advocate Mike Maseti, requested that his wheelchair-bound client be detained under police guard at Frere or Cecilia Makiwane hospital due to a serious medical condition, instead of being kept in prison while awaiting his hearing.

However, the request was shot down by Pretorius, who said prison was better placed to accommodate Goqwana.

He then postponed Goqwana and Qase’s bail application to September 1, while the two alleged hitmen will appear again in court on October 13.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said because the offence was allegedly premeditated and due to the seriousness of the charges, the state would “vigorously oppose” the granting of bail.

Tete’s manager, Mlandeli “TaMla” Tengimfene, told the Dispatch after the proceedings that the boxer’s killing had long been brewing.

“I knew it was coming. We have been aware of plans to assassinate him a long time ago.

“This is because it had been brewing for quite some time, and everyone knew about it.

“The police were informed about this. The family knew, and everyone close knew about this.

“This is the reason police were able to make these swift arrests, just hours after Zolani was gunned down.

“It is because some community members at the scene of the shooting on Friday told investigators to first go look for answers there, and that is the reason why we are all here in court now, with the kind and number of suspects that we have,” Tengimfene said.

On Sunday, Tengimfene disclosed that the last threat the boxer had received was in May this year.

Tete was shot dead in the driveway of his home at about 6.30pm on Friday.

A female passenger in his car sustained a gunshot wound and remains in hospital.

Tete’s memorial service will be held at the Orient Theatre on Wednesday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to decide on whether he will be afforded a state funeral.

He is scheduled to be buried in Mdantsane on Saturday.

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