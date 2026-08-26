Cousin charged after Gqeberha woman’s fight for survival

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Chuma Vapi sustained multiple injuries after she was attacked with a knife in Chatty

What began as a routine walk home with a trusted family member turned into a desperate fight for survival for 26-year-old Chuma Vapi, who was repeatedly stabbed and had her throat slashed in May.

Left with more than 10 stab wounds, a broken ankle and lasting psychological scars, Vapi said she survived by pretending to be dead before finding the strength to fight back.

Her alleged attacker, her cousin, Malibongwe Vapi, 35, was meant to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.

However, he was not brought from St Albans Prison, where he is being held.

The court heard that Malibongwe had “forgotten” about his court date and prisoner transport had no option but to leave him behind or risk running late with all the suspects due in court.

The case was then provisionally postponed to October 22 for a trial date to be set.

The motive is still under investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that Chatty detectives were investigating a case of attempted murder.

“It is alleged that at about 1.15am on May 30, the victim was on her way home from a friend’s house, accompanied by her cousin,” she said.

“While they were walking, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife.

“The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“After being discharged, she reported a criminal case of attempted murder.

“The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on June 7 and subsequently appeared in court.”

The attack, which occurred in an open field in Chatty, has left Vapi fearful of returning home.

Chatty community leaders have since come out in support of Vapi and close to 30 residents, mostly women, picketed outside the court on Wednesday morning.

The Herald visited Vapi at her home earlier this week, where she was still recovering from her injuries.

Scars ran down her neck, marking the point where the knife came within inches of ending her life.

Vapi said she was determined to speak out about what allegedly happened to her rather than suffer in silence.

She said the events leading to the attack began on May 29 when Malibongwe’s girlfriend invited her to their home in Marikana, near the Chatty police station.

Vapi said they got on well and would regularly socialise.

At about 1.20am, she reportedly asked her cousin to walk her home.

She said they were walking past the Qunu informal settlement when he allegedly suggested they cut through an open field.

She alleged that he started lagging behind and she suddenly felt a knife against her back.

“I felt a knife cut me on my neck and blood started spurting out,” she said.

“When I tried to run away, he [alleged attacker] grabbed me.

“We started wrestling, I fell down, and he [allegedly] repeatedly stabbed me,” she said.

She alleged that her alleged attacker repeatedly aimed for her neck.

Vapi said she pleaded for her life and even offered to tell people that she had been attacked by robbers.

Eventually she closed her eyes and pretended to be dead in the hope that the attack would stop.

“I kept thinking over and over again, ‘Is this how I am going to die? What did I do wrong? This is my cousin’.”

Vapi said she then felt her alleged attacker check for a pulse.

When he reached for her chin in a suspected attempt to cut her throat again, she fought back.

She said she thought about her father finding her body while walking to work and that gave her the energy to fight harder.

When the knife eventually fell, Vapi said her attacker allegedly tried to strangle her.

Vapi said she bit his thumb while trying to free herself.

At that stage, she heard people pass by and she shouted out to them for help.

Two men rushed to them and her alleged attacker fled.

“They wrapped me in a blanket and told me not to fall asleep or I might not wake up again.”

She was then taken to Livingstone Hospital, arriving just before 4am.

Vapi spent three days in hospital and was discharged on June 2. She reported a criminal case on June 7.

The ordeal became even more disturbing when she learnt that a message had allegedly been sent from her cellphone while she was in hospital.

She said a friend told her that she had received a message at about 4am on May 30 saying she was in Qunu with her boyfriend.

Vapi said she was not in a relationship with anyone in Qunu and at the time the message was sent, she did not have her phone.

She has since moved from Chatty and applied for a protection order against Malibongwe.

“I battle to sleep. When I do, I dream about what happened and then I just cry.”

Vapi’s father, Sylvester, became emotional as he recalled finding out his daughter was in hospital.

“I want justice for my daughter,” he said.

Chatty community leader Thabisa Ngcolomba said residents were shocked by the alleged events and would support Vapi.

“We will protest because we want justice to be served.

“We also do not feel safe,” Ngcolomba said.

She said crime in the area had left residents, particularly women, feeling insecure.

“Such attacks are common in our area. Bodies are found in that field.

“Homes are broken into. People are robbed in the street at gunpoint,” she said.

Community member Liyema Veto said young people were growing up surrounded by crime, death, gangs and substance abuse.

She said residents were concerned about the lack of positive role models for the youth.

“We struggle to see youngsters blossoming here,” she said.

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