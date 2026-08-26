Fatal gust: Wall collapses and crushes child

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Chante Neff, 12, was killed when the boundary wall at her home fell on top of her

A strong gust resulted in an unimaginable tragedy for a Nelson Mandela Bay family when 12-year-old Chante Neff was crushed beneath the boundary wall of her family home.

The grade 5 pupil at Dr AW Habelgaarn Primary School had reportedly been sitting next to the wall at her home in Bloemendal shortly after 10am on Saturday when the powerful wind caused it to collapse.

Moments later, her father, Anthony Kivido, discovered his daughter trapped beneath the rubble and rushed her to Livingstone Hospital, where medical staff fought desperately to save her life.

After about 45 minutes, Chante succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family, teachers and classmates devastated.

Grieving father Anthony Kivido points to the spot where his daughter died (Bryan Goliath)

The SA Weather Service and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds on Saturday.

Residents were warned that they could expect strong to gale-force winds with gusts reaching 70–90 km/h.

Possible effects included localised damage to settlements, temporary structures and unstable infrastructure; disruption to electricity and communication services; and dangerous driving conditions.

Residents were urged to secure loose objects and property that could be blown away; watch out for fallen trees, branches and other objects; and to stay indoors and off the road where possible.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the tragic incident.

“An inquest docket has been opened following the death of a 12-year-old girl on August 22,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The incident was reported at about 11.45am.

“According to the information available to police, the child was sitting against a boundary wall at a residence in Bloemendal when the wall allegedly became unstable and collapsed during windy conditions, causing bricks and rubble to fall on her.

“The child was transported to Livingstone Hospital.

“She sustained serious injuries and was unfortunately declared deceased at 11.45am.

“Investigations are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.”

This is a very tragic event, but I am thankful to the Lord for the 12 years He lent Chante to us. It was an honour to be her dad — Anthony Kivido

Kivido, 52, said that earlier that fateful morning his daughter had asked him if she could go and play at a friend’s house.

“I said she could go and she left the house.

“At that stage, the wind was blowing terribly,” he said.

“Suddenly I heard a loud bang and when I looked out of the window, I saw that the wall was level with the floor.”

Kivido rushed outside to inspect the damage.

“As I got closer, I saw something pink sticking out from the rubble.

“I got the shock of my life when I realised Chante was lying there.

“I screamed for help.

“I was panicking and couldn’t even think clearly.”

He said they managed to pull her body out from the rubble.

At that stage, she was still alive but barely responsive.

“Blood was pouring out of her mouth.”

Kivido said he was impressed by the doctors and staff at Livingstone who did everything in their power to save his child.

“I held her hand the whole time the doctors and nurses were busy with her and told her how much I loved her.”

He said he continued to pray while a blood transfusion was being administered.

After about 45 minutes of fighting for her life, Chante succumbed to her injuries.

“I could not believe it,” Kivido said through tears.

“My dear daughter who had been alive and well just an hour or so ago, was no more.”

Chante’s older sister, Verona Neff, 17, said the tragedy had not yet sunk in.

“We were very close.

“I keep thinking that she is just in the other room.

“I am going to miss her a lot.”

The family said Chante was also loved by all at school.

Her class teacher, Danielle Clack, said she was a quiet, obedient and helpful child.

“She was strong academically, neat and always did her schoolwork on time.

“Hearing of her death was particularly emotional for me because I also lost a daughter at the start of the year.”

Another teacher, Terry-Ann Daniels, said Chante was so polite she used to offer to carry her bag.

Daniels said her death would leave a void at the school because she was such a lovable child.

Kivido said they planned to lay Chante to rest on Saturday next week.

She leaves behind five siblings.

“I am very grateful for the support and prayers we continue to receive from the school and the broader community,” Kivido said.

“This is a very tragic event, but I am thankful to the Lord for the 12 years He lent Chante to us.

“It was an honour to be her dad.”

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