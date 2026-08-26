Metro pours many millions into repairs, rehabilitation and new wastewater infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A manhole at the west end of the Kings Beach parking lot overflows onto the parking lot and then, via stormwater drainage, onto Kings Beach itself

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has acknowledged that its wastewater infrastructure remains under significant pressure, but it is pouring hundreds of millions of rand into repairs, rehabilitation and new infrastructure.

This comes after the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition found the metro’s Green Drop score had plunged to 36.3%, less than half the 80% minimum acceptable standard, with only three of its seven treatment works scoring above 50%.

The coalition’s new wastewater guide found the score dropped from 81% in 2011 to 65% in 2013, 58% in 2021 and 36.3% in the latest assessment.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality accepted the need for urgent improvement, but was addressing the problem through increased maintenance spending, rehabilitation, equipment replacement, capital investment and improved security.

“It is implementing that improvement through increased maintenance expenditure, targeted rehabilitation, replacement of mechanical and electrical equipment, capital investment, improved security of critical infrastructure and a defined trajectory for improving Green Drop performance,” Soyaya said.

For 2026/2027, the municipality has allocated R177m for sanitation repairs and maintenance, with R146m specifically earmarked for sanitation infrastructure, up from R137m the previous year.

He said the municipality’s response was not limited to emergency repairs.

At Fishwater Flats, about R15m had already been spent on mechanical and electrical rehabilitation, with a further R9.4m package of interventions under way, of which R3.6m had been spent.

The latest technical assessment records Fishwater Flats at approximately 80% treatment capacity, receiving an average 81.76 megalitres of influent a day between July 2025 and June 2026.

Soyaya said this operational measure should not be confused with the Green Drop score, which assessed broader regulatory, operational and management performance.

“The infrastructure challenge at Fishwater Flats has also been compounded by criminal damage.

“At one treatment lane, vandalism during cable theft caused more than R4.5m in damage to a motor control centre and resulted in the entire lane being isolated.

“The reactor in that lane was subsequently estimated to require more than R2-million for reinstatement.

“Another reactor has been rendered unavailable by cable theft.

“The municipality has responded by deploying additional private security at critical wastewater treatment works.

“Repairs and reinstatement of vandalised equipment are continuing, while additional gearboxes, drive motors and other equipment are being procured.”

The capital programme includes upgrades at Fishwater Flats and Kelvin Jones, mechanical and electrical renewal at Cape Recife and Despatch, and a R3m power-supply refurbishment project at Driftsands.

More than R4m has also been spent on machinery refurbishment at Despatch.

He said a combination of factors caused sewer failures.

Ageing infrastructure, equipment failure, vandalism and theft, illegal connections, foreign objects entering the sewer network and flood-related damage all placed pressure on the system.

Soyaya said the municipality recognised that improved wastewater treatment was essential to protecting rivers, beaches and the wider coastal environment.

He said the recovery programme would ultimately have to be measured not by money spent, but by improved effluent quality, treatment reliability, fewer failures and better regulatory performance.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald