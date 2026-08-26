Police captain killed in Knysna murder probe shootout

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A police captain was killed during a shootout with a suspect while probing the murder of Knysna councillor Aubrey Tsengwa (pictured)

A police operation linked to a string of killings in Knysna turned deadly on Wednesday morning when a Cape Town police captain attached to the provincial Tactical Response Team was shot and killed in a firefight with a suspect.

The 50-year-old had been deployed to Knysna as part of the team investigating the murders of councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and others in the area.

Both the officer and the 38-year-old suspect were shot dead during the police operation in the early hours of Wednesday.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi said the police fraternity were in shock.

Dyantyi said psychosocial support was currently being provided to the SAPS team on the scene as well as the captain’s colleagues in Cape Town.

“At the time of the captain’s death, the SA Police Service’s integrated team was executing an operation following up information about illegal firearms at Sewende Laan informal settlement in Uniondale Road,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

“The suspect, 38, was also killed. Two firearms were found in his possession.”

Three suspects have since appeared in court for Tsengwa’s alleged murder with investigations ongoing into the murders of Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo during a targeted shooting in Bongani, Knysna, on August 20.

Matiwane was a 47-year-old former Ward 7 councillor and former Garden Route District Municipality councillor. Tyololo, 48, was an ANC member and the secretary of the local taxi forum.

Dyantyi conveyed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased police official.

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