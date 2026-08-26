Rape suspect in custody after community members track him down

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Police have taken a rape suspect into custody after he was tracked down by residents

The Port Alfred police have taken a rape suspect into custody after a local community group tracked down the fugitive and handed him over to the police.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the breakthrough followed an incident on Saturday when the male suspect, 20, fled on foot after being confronted by a 78-year-old woman for the alleged sexual assault of her granddaughter,7.

He said a case of rape was opened and assigned to the local Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

“Following the suspect’s escape, members of a local community group mobilised to track his whereabouts.

“Their actions took a highly disciplined turn due to intensive, ongoing community policing engagements and dialogues previously conducted by the SAPS.

“Honouring their commitment to working within the framework of the law and respecting the constitutional rights of suspects, the group located the hiding fugitive.

“The group secured the suspect safely and immediately contacted the police.

“SAPS members responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.

“He was handed over entirely unharmed and free of injuries, representing a massive victory for law-abiding community structures.”

The Sarah Baartman district commissioner, Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso, commended the community group members for their restraint and co-operation.

“This is a milestone moment for community-policing partnerships in our district,” Kupiso said.

“Their actions mean our FCS detectives can now present a clean, legally sound case to the courts without any side investigations.

“We praise this community for choosing justice over violence.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court soon.

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