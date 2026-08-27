Avoid possibly contaminated sardines washing ashore in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Large quantities of sardines have washed up along several beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay. Beachgoers have been urged not to eat or touch the fish

Beachgoers in Nelson Mandela Bay have been warned not to touch, collect or consume sardines that have washed ashore along several popular beaches.

The municipality issued the warning after reports of washed-up fish at 1st Beacon, Pollok Beach, Hobie Beach, Humewood Beach and Kings Beach, saying the sardines may have been exposed to unknown environmental conditions or contaminants.

“As a precautionary measure, members of the public are strongly advised not to collect, handle, consume, sell, distribute or feed the washed-up sardines to animals,” the municipality’s beaches and resorts sub-directorate said in a statement.

“The fish may have been exposed to environmental conditions or contaminants for an unknown period of time.

“Therefore, until further assessment has been completed, the washed-up sardines should not be considered safe for human or animal consumption.

“Do not consume, sell or distribute the fish.

“Do not feed the fish to dogs or other animals.

“Keep children away from areas where significant quantities of fish have washed ashore.

“Keep pets away from affected areas and report significant accumulations or further sightings to the municipality.

“The municipality is monitoring the affected beachfront and will continue assessing the situation in consultation with the relevant authorities.

“Members of the public are urged to comply with this precautionary advisory in the interest of public health, safety and environmental protection.

“Further information will be communicated should additional developments arise.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald