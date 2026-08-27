Confidence flows when little ones learn to read properly

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Since taking over the Tina Cowley Reading Centre in Walmer in March, Toni Lawack and her team have completed the assessments of 35 pupils, with 10 more booked through to mid-September

The poor literacy rate of SA’s pupils in the foundation phase is well documented, and a group of Gqeberha tutors is stepping up to bridge the gap by improving the little ones’ literacy skills, thereby boosting their confidence.

Since taking over the Tina Cowley Reading Centre in Walmer in March, Toni Lawack and her team have completed the assessments of 35 new pupils, with 10 more booked through to mid-September.

Most of the new assessments have been for pupils in grades 1 to 4, though the centre assists children from grade RR through to matric.

Lawack, who has a teaching qualification and has completed the specialised Tina Cowley training required to work at the centre, said the number of pupils presenting with difficulties highlighted the importance of identifying problems before they become more difficult to address.

“What concerns me most is seeing children in the early primary school years who have not developed the foundational reading skills they need.

“We are seeing children who have progressed through school but are still struggling with fundamental skills such as recognising and decoding words, phonics, reading fluency, spelling and comprehension,” Lawack said.

The centre has assisted an average of about 188 pupils a year over the past three years.

Rather than simply identifying when a child is struggling, its team of six women, who all have completed the Tina Cowley training, first assess the pupil to determine the areas underlying the difficulty.

These can include reading, spelling and comprehension, as well as auditory skills, sequencing, memory, concentration and visual and spatial skills.

We see children who are bright, creative and capable but who have lost confidence because reading has become difficult for them. — Toni Lawack of the Tina Cowley Reading Centre in Walmer

The team also focuses on memory, concentration, sequencing and other skills that contribute to successful reading and learning.

A programme is then developed according to the individual pupil’s needs, with progress monitored throughout the course.

For Lawack, improving a child’s reading ability is only part of the solution.

“Struggling with reading does not mean a child lacks intelligence or potential.

“We see children who are bright, creative and capable but who have lost confidence because reading has become difficult for them.

“Our goal is not simply to help a child read better.

“We want them to become confident learners who are willing to try, make mistakes and keep going,” Lawack said.

The effect of reading difficulties was experienced by one parent whose daughter was identified as struggling by her grade 1 teacher in 2021.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said her daughter struggled with schoolwork, reading, recognising words and spelling, while the difficulties also affected her self-esteem.

“She had very low self-esteem because of her difficulty reading and not keeping up.

“Lots of tears, it was hard. We didn’t have a choice — she would’ve failed her grade at school.

“Tina Cowley managed to help her reach her full reading potential,” the woman said.

The centre said parents should look out for signs such as children avoiding reading, guessing words, reading slowly, having persistent difficulty with spelling, struggling to explain what they have read and becoming anxious when asked to read aloud.

The Herald