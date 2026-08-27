Creativity, chaos, opportunity — new reality show ‘The GQ House’ has it all

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Nasiphi Maqina, founder of 'The GQ House', is turning her vision for a Gqeberha-based reality entertainment platform into reality

One house, 30 days, 25 personalities from various walks of life and, presumably, enough entertainment to keep the group chat busy for weeks.

Cue the imminent launch of a new show set to be filmed in the Friendly City called The GQ House.

But there’s a twist: this reality programme has been touted to be about much more than who gets along, who clashes and who steals the last snack.

The brainchild of young entrepreneur Nasiphi Maqina, the new reality entertainment platform aims to put Gqeberha’s young talent firmly in the spotlight — both in front of the camera and behind it.

With a cash prize up for grabs, and 300 tickets already sold for the project’s September 19 launch event, the city may just have found its newest stage for creativity, chaos and opportunity.

The concept was born from Maqina’s desire to create something of her own in Gqeberha while giving people an opportunity to be seen, heard and discovered.

“I have always been interested in entertainment and in the way platforms can give people an opportunity to be discovered,” she said.

“I started thinking about what it would look like if we created a reality entertainment platform from Gqeberha, for people who are connected to Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape.”

While the show would centre on the housemates, Maqina said her vision extended beyond what audiences would see on screen.

She hoped the production would create opportunities for photographers, videographers, designers, presenters, social media creators, event workers, production teams, performers and other young creatives.

“I want young people to understand that entertainment is not only about being the person in front of the camera,” Maqina said.

“There is an entire industry behind what audiences eventually see, and I would like The GQ House to become a platform where young people can gain exposure, experience, connections and opportunities within that industry.”

The reality experience will focus on personality, creativity, relationships, challenges and the individual journeys of the participants.

Rather than depending purely on conflict and drama, Maqina wants audiences to discover different personalities and see how they respond to challenges and life inside the environment created for the show.

The casting process will look at personality, individuality, confidence, creativity and communication skills, with the aim of bringing together housemates with different backgrounds, interests and talents.

Maqina also hopes the platform will offer audiences a different perspective of Gqeberha and its younger generation.

She said though the city’s challenges should not be ignored, they should not become the only story told.

“There are young people here who are creative, ambitious, talented and determined to build something for themselves.

“Through The GQ House, I want audiences to see another side of Gqeberha, its people and its potential.”

Turning the concept into an actual production has presented its own challenges, including finding partners and sponsors, developing the brand, working with venues and planning the production.

Season 1 is in development and pre-production, with the September 19 launch set to introduce the project to the public, while the premiere date will be announced once final production arrangements have been confirmed.

Maqina said the response so far, including the ticket sales for the launch, had encouraged her.

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