Getting to know singer-songwriter Elandré Schwartz

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Afrikaans singer Elandré Schwartz films a music video at his former high school in Despatch

Having started out in Despatch, Elandré Schwartz’s small-town dreams, deep voice and fearless musical instincts carried him from local to national stages.

Q: How did growing up in Despatch shape you?

A: Despatch didn’t have many performance opportunities, so I grabbed every chance I got — bar gigs, karaoke nights, singing competitions, church. It’s where the dream started, even if the stage wasn’t glamorous. Growing up in a small town gave me values that still ground me.

Q: Your debut single Afrikaans Sal Bly (Afrikaans will Stay) struck a chord nationally. What inspired it?

A: I’m proudly Afrikaans and wanted others to see the importance of being true to your roots.

Q: What’s the story behind your debut album Kleindorp-Dromer (Small Town Dreamer)?

A: It’s basically a summary of my life. I’ve always been a dreamer, and the title captures me perfectly.

Q: Your third album Rugsak (Backpack) came from a conversation about what you’d tell a younger Elandré. What did that process teach you?

A: When you travel a lot, you carry a backpack everywhere. You have to think carefully about what you pack. With this album, I decided to turn that backpack over and see what fell out. Eleven songs came out, and each one talks about something different.

Q: In 2025 you released your first English EP. Why the leap?

A: I’ve been so blessed with the Afrikaans market, but I wanted to say thank you to English listeners too and hopefully reach Afrikaans fans in a new way.

Q: Tell us about your song Waar Die Wind My Waai (Where The Wind Blows Me).

A: It’s a play on the fact that I’m in the Windy City.

Q: You went through a very painful period losing two friends in car accidents within weeks of each other, echoing an earlier loss of your cousin. How did you cope?

A: I remember laughing in the car on the way home from a show and then getting the message and breaking down right there in the passenger seat. I took time in December to find peace and decided to celebrate them instead.

Q: What are your goals for the future?

A: I want to use my status to help other kleindorp-dromers reach their full potential.

Q: Do fans play a big role in shaping your creative process?

A: My fans have been part of this journey since the start, so involving them in shaping new material just feels right.

Q: Your travels to Dubai, Amsterdam and the UK fed into your concept album. How did seeing the world change your songwriting?

A: Those trips broadened my creative horizons enormously. I came home wanting to push into a genre-blending direction — pop-country meets blues-country — because I’d been exposed to so many new sounds and perspectives.

Q: Why do you love gardening so much?

A: Gardening genuinely relaxes me. It’s about slowing down and connecting with something real.

Q: You returned to Hoërskool Despatch to film a music video. What was that like?

A: It was special to return to the place where so much of my journey began. Despatch will always be home, so filming at my old school felt like a full circle moment.

Catch Elandré at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday at 7.30pm.

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